Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Xiao and Ayato's signature artifact abilities revealed and explained

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed a new set of artifacts for Xiao and Ayato. Players can use these artifacts for a variety of characters, thanks to their overall useful buffs.

Players will definitely want to prepare some Resin to farm these new items as they will likely become some of the best in-slot options for Xiao and Ayato. These artifacts have had their effects buffed and changed throughout the beta. They will likely make it to the live server with these changes intact.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: New artifact set effects revealed

The new artifact sets arriving in Genshin Impact 2.6 are known as the Echoes of an Offering set and the Vermillion Hereafter set.

The two artifact sets will provide players with unique bonuses when equipped. These bonuses perfectly suit both Xiao and Ayato Kamisato.

As mentioned before, these artifacts are some of the best options for these characters. Players will definitely want to set some Resin aside to farm them, as they can provide a significant damage boost to either 5-star.

2pc: ATK +18%

4pc: After using an Elemental Burst, the character will gain a buff, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character loses HP, Their ATK will further increase by 10%. This increase can occur up to once every 0.8s, max 4 stacks. Vermillion Hereafter2pc: ATK +18%4pc: After using an Elemental Burst, the character will gain a buff, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character loses HP, Their ATK will further increase by 10%. This increase can occur up to once every 0.8s, max 4 stacks.

The Vermillion Hereafter set is an artifact set that looks to buff Xiao specifically. It doesn't seem to be very viable for any other character because of its unique effects:

2PC: Increases ATK by 18%

4PC: After utilizing an Elemental Burst, the character equipped with the set will gain a buff that increases their ATK% by 8% for 16 seconds. Whenever the character loses HP, their ATK will increase by 10%. This can occur once every 0.8 seconds and has a max of four stacks.

This set seems to only work for Xiao because no other character can consistently lower their HP through their own skills, other than Hu Tao, who benefits more from other sets.

Still, it seems like a powerful set for Xiao as it can increase his ATK by a massive amount with the 4-PC set.

2pc: ATK +18%

4pc: Normal Attack (NA) has a 36% chance to proc (once every 0.3s) a buff that boosts NA DMG by 60% of ATK. The buff expires 0.05s after the next NA that deals DMG. If a NA doesn't proc the buff, the next NA will be 20% more likely to proc it. Echoes of an Offering2pc: ATK +18%4pc: Normal Attack (NA) has a 36% chance to proc (once every 0.3s) a buff that boosts NA DMG by 60% of ATK. The buff expires 0.05s after the next NA that deals DMG. If a NA doesn't proc the buff, the next NA will be 20% more likely to proc it.

Meanwhile, the Echoes of an Offering set is an Ayato-specific artifact set that increases his Normal Attack damage through a mechanic similar to the game's Royal weapon series:

2PC: Increases ATK by 18%

4PC: When a character hits an enemy with a Normal Attack, there is a 36% chance to activate a buff that boosts Normal Attack damage by 70%. This buff lasts until the boosted attack is landed and will then expire. If an attack doesn't activate the buff, the next Normal Attack has a 20% higher chance to activate it, stacking until it procs. This can occur every 0.2 seconds.

This artifact set got buffed during the 2.6 beta, making it even better-suited for characters who focus on dealing damage with their Normal Attacks.

Genshin Impact's newest artifact sets appear to be quite unique, and players will want to give them a try on all of their characters.

