5 best healers in Genshin Impact (March 2022)

Healers are significant characters in Genshin Impact with the ability to keep party members alive during battle. Every good team composition usually has a support character whose main role is to heal either the entire party or the active character on-field.

With the addition of so many characters who can heal party members, players need to choose the right healer for their teams, which provides additional support apart from healing. Here is a list of the five best healers in Genshin Impact that players can consider adding to their party.

Genshin Impact: 5 best healers with Barbara and others in March 2022

5) Barbara

Barbara is one of the starter character players receive for free, which can heal with both her elemental skills and elemental bursts. She is the first healer players will add to their party who has her healing scaled based on her maximum health.

Her kit and constellations solely revolve around healing and do not provide additional benefits to the team. Her C6 is one of the broken constellations among all healers where she can revive a dead teammate to full health.

4) Diona

Diona (Image via Genshin Impact)

Diona is one of the few multi-role characters in Genshin Impact that is used a lot in many team compositions. With the ability to heal, apply cryo and generate a shield, Diona also has her healing scaled based on her maximum health. Her elemental skill generates a shield and her elemental burst creates an AoE healing zone for the team.

Characters protected under Diona’s shield have their movement increased by 10% and their stamina consumption decreased by 10%. Her C6 also provides additional help to the team by increasing incoming healing and elemental mastery of the active character standing inside the burst.

3) Jean

The acting grandmaster of Knights of Favonius is one of the fan-favorite healers in Genshin Impact. The amount of healing Jean can provide is scaled to her attack, so players can build her as a sub-DPS or the main damage dealer when equipped with the right build.

Additionally, her elemental burst is also effective at cleansing specific debuffs from certain enemies and breaking enemy shields. With her C4 constellation, any opponent inside the zone will have their Anemo resistance reduced by 40%.

2) Kokomi

Sangonomiya Kokomi is one of the latest additions to healers in Genshin Impact and has already gained a lot of popularity from players. Her kit allows players to use her either as an off-field healer or an on-field healer. Her elemental skill summons a water creature that can heal and apply hydro to enemies, whereas her elemental burst allows her to heal all party members with her normal and charged attacks.

She has proven to be useful in electro-charged, freeze, and vape teams, where she plays the role of healing and hydro enabler. With her healing based on her maximum health, she is very easy to build and has many different artifacts that suit her.

1) Bennett

Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

Bennett is the only healer who can fit into any team because of his ability to provide attack buffs to active characters. His elemental burst creates an AoE field where active party members can heal and receive an attack buff.

The amount of healing is based on his maximum health, whereas the attack buff bonus is based on his base attack. When paired with another pyro character, the party receives a pyro resonance, which increases the whole party attack by 25%.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

