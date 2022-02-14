Best Diona builds in Genshin Impact (February 2022)

One of the most powerful support characters in Genshin Impact, Diona made her first appearance with version 1.1. She's a four-star Cryo Bow user who hails from Mondstadt and works as a bartender for Cat's Tail. In the upcoming version of 2.5, she will be getting a rate-up alongside Thoma, Fischl, and Yae.

If you're looking for a healer, a shield, and a buffer, Diona is the character you'd want to get. She can do pretty much anything a support can execute, and does those far better than most characters.

The following article will help players build what might be one of the best-supporting characters in the game.

Diona build in Genshin Impact: Playstyle, Artifacts, Weapons, and Constellations

1) Talents

Diona talents (Image via Genshin Impact)

As mentioned earlier, Diona's talents can be executed for numerous reasons. Her elemental skill, Icy Paws, can be triggered in two ways. One with a small press, and the other with a hold. Both of these executions will grant Diona a shield, each varying in terms of damage absorption.

The most viable option for her shield build is the hold attack. It will fire off five additional Icy Paws, alongside granting Diona and her party members a 75% "Damage Absorption Bonus Shield." This can be scaled by increasing Diona's max HP, which in return can make her a solid tank for the entire team.

Diona Signature Mix (Image via Genshin Impact)

Her elemental burst, Signature Mix, allows her to create a separate cryo AOE. Enemies will receive cryo damage, while allies will heal over time based on Diona's health. Her passive talent, Drunkard's Farce, decreases the ATK of her enemies by 10% for 15s inside the burst radius.

2) Weapons and Artifacts

Diona Artifacts (Image via Genshin Impact)

As mentioned before, Diona can be a tank, a healer, and a buffer all at the same time. But to make it right, she requires the correct Weapons and Artifacts.

In terms of Weapons, if you're looking to build a healer Diona, Favonius and Sacrificial Bow are some of the most viable choices for four-stars. Each will provide chunks of ER, granting maximum uptime for Diona's burst. For five-star, Elegy of the End is a good choice as well if you do not have Venti at your party.

The choice of Weapons stays the same for both shielder and buffer builds.

Diona weapon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Maiden Beloved and Tenacity of the Mellelith are some of the best Artifacts set for Diona. The former will help you grant maximum ticks of healing, while the latter will increase her shield strength. The main stats to focus on here are HP and ER. Go for a healing bonus circlet, and then build around with HP artifacts.

ER won't be a problem in this case as the Weapons will be enough for burst uptime.

3) Constellations and a team around them

Diona Constellations (Image via Genshin Impact)

Diona's Constellations complement her skills well. If you're looking for a healer and a shielder build, getting her second Constellation will be enough for everyone. However, she can shine alongside her sixth Constellation titled "Cat's Tail Closing Time." It increases the healing bonus by 30% and elementary mastery by 200 while standing on Signature Mix.

Best teams around Diona (Image via Genshin Impact)

Characters such as Venti, Kazuha, and Sucrose can be great additions to the party alongside Diona's sixth Constellation. Other elements such as electro from Yae, or pyro from Xiangling with Dragon's Bane are great for additional damage as well.

