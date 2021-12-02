5 things that make Ganyu the best DPS character in Genshin Impact

Ganyu is often considered the best DPS character in Genshin Impact with no real competition. However, many players disagree with this because she neither belongs to the Pyro element nor is she a Sword, Polearm, or Claymore user.

Even though other archers and catalyst users in Genshin Impact are often criticized for their playstyle, Ganyu is outright called broken.

Here are five major reasons why Ganyu is the best DPS character in Genshin Impact.

Why Ganyu is the best DPS character in Genshin Impact

1) High Charged Attack damage mutiplier

It is no surprise that Ganyu's Charged Attack is the biggest reason she's called overpowered. Her Frostflake Arrow and the AoE Frostflake Bloom attacks have higher damage scaling than any other attack in Genshin Impact.

As a result, Ganyu can not only deal AoE damage but also clear single boss fights in a matter of seconds.

Ganyu's high damage scaling on the Charged Attack alone is enough to settle the debate around her being the best damage dealer in Genshin Impact because no other DPS unit comes close to these numbers.

2) Freeze/Melt team compositions for Ganyu

Ganyu is primarily used in teams that focus on triggering the Freeze reaction. Her team with Venti and Mona is one of the most overpowered teams ever in Genshin Impact, where Venti pulls the enemies together, and Mona helps in the constant Hydro application that leaves the enemies defenseless.

Even if players do not have Venti and Mona, they can put Ganyu with Pyro characters to build Melt-based teams that are equally powerful

3) Blizzard Strayer set lets players stack Crit stats easily

The Blizzard Strayer artifact set is great for players who are struggling to get Crit stats on their Ganyu. While the two-piece gives a Cryo damage bonus, the four-piece gives 20% Crit Rate against opponents affected by Cryo and 20% additional Crit Rate against Frozen enemies.

Other artifact sets such as Wanderer's Troupe are equally good in the Cryo bow unit as they grant Elemental Mastery and Charged Attack bonus.

This implies that players can stack a considerable amount of Crit Rate stats without even relying on the artifacts and sub-stats. In addition to that, Ganyu gets additional Crit DMG upon ascension, implying that getting Crit Stats (which is a nightmare for Genshin Impact players) is a piece of cake while building Ganyu.

Lastly, Ganyu's passive ability upon ascension also grants a 20% Crit Rate on her Frostflake Arrows attacks, and Cryo resonance gives an additional 15% Crit Rate.

All in all, it is self-evident that building Ganyu is cheap and easier as compared to other five-star DPS units in the game.

4) Unaffected by Spiral Abyss and Domain Debuffs

The Spiral Abyss and Domains in Genshin Impact often apply debuffs to characters that increase the cooldown for their Elemental Skills and Bursts. However, such debuffs never affect Ganyu as the primary component of her kit is the Charged Attack that only takes certain seconds to power up.

5) Great F2P Builds

The best thing about any character in Genshin Impact is their F2P friendly nature, and Ganyu is undoubtedly one such unit.

The Prototype Crescent and Hamayumi Bows are not only great for the ATK sub-stat, but their passives also buff Ganyu's Charged attacks. Moreover, these weapons are easy to refine, and even F2P players or low spenders can afford them easily.

It is worth noting that Ganyu might return to Genshin Impact with update 2.4, and it is safe to assume that her banner will receive an overwhelmingly positive response from players worldwide.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu