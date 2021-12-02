Genshin Impact fanart: 11 Ganyu renditions that are a delight to see

Finding good Genshin Impact fanarts for Ganyu that are safe for work is like finding a needle in a haystack.

Nonetheless, several quality fanarts exist. Genshin Impact is one of the most popular video games this year. Artists inevitably flock toward this game, depicting several of its characters in various scenarios.

In this case, it's all about Ganyu. She will have a rerun in the 2.4 update, so her popularity is likely to explode even further. Until then, players can save up primogems and enjoy some lovely wholesome artwork.

Ganyu fanarts Genshin Impact fans should explore

11) Ganyu in Mona's outfit

The Mona chibi is humorous, but the main appeal for this fanart is what Ganyu is doing. If Genshin Impact fans want to see her cosplaying as Mona, then the above image should suffice.

Plus, the technique of the fanart is admirable. AthaumArt also has a Pixiv page.

10) Keqing and Ganyu

Amusing fanart involving Keqing and Ganyu (Image via minxinq (Tumblr))

If Genshin Impact players like both Keqing and Ganyu, they should check out minxinq on Tumblr. She does several drawings featuring the two characters, such as the above example.

9) After the rain

Ganyu holding an umbrella (Image via ♦Asa♠ (Pixiv))

Pixiv is a goldmine when it comes to good fanart. With this example, it's Ganyu holding an umbrella looking upward. There are just good vibes all-around, even if some of the proportions are off.

8) Ganyu as Rei

Artists often draw Genshin Impact characters in various crossovers. Here, it's Ganyu as Rei from Neon Genesis Evangelion. It's an amusing crossover and it has a good amount of likes on Twitter, indicating that other players enjoy it as well.

7) Ganyu with flowers

Another colorful fanart (Image via belle-kana (Tumblr))

Tumblr is a great place to find fanart. There are many blue hues here, making it a stark contrast to some of the other fanarts on this listicle. Still, its simplicity is charming.

6) Ganyu with glasses

It still has her hair and horns (Image via 青夜 (Pixiv))

Modest Ganyu fanart is excruciatingly rare to find. Regardless, it's pleasant to see her in an outfit that's unlike something any other character would wear in Genshin Impact.

5) Gofelem's WIP

Even WIP (work in progress) artworks can look great. In this case, it's a terrific drawing by somebody called Gofelem. They have a Patreon with various artbooks related to JRPGs, which is a bonus for those that love this artstyle.

4) Another Keqing and Ganyu fanart

A different take on these two characters (Image via 大倉しと (Pixiv))

For one reason or another, Ganyu is often seen by Keqing's side in various fanarts. Still, this image is by a Japanese user on Pixiv and everything about it looks good. The characters look faithful to their design and the background is stellar.

3) Sea of Lights

A colorful depiction of Ganyu (Image via kaiiste (Tumblr))

Kaiiste is another Tumblr user who makes terrific fanarts featuring Genshin Impact characters. Here, it's a colorful drawing where players can see how much attention was put into this work.

2) Eating Qingxin

Some fanart can be funny (Image via kiwiiian (Tumblr))

A pleasant art style and an amusing scenario are often worth checking out. In this case, it's by Kiwiian, who has a Tumblr page full of other cute doodles related to Genshin Impact.

1) Offering prosperous peace

Ganyu and Prosperous Peace (Image via Silence Girl (Pixiv))

As far as artists go, Silence Girl does a phenomenal job capturing a character's essence without going over the top. The above image has Ganyu offering Prosperous Peace to somebody offscreen.

Prosperous Peace is her special dish, so that's a great touch. Overall, it's a high-quality image that most Genshin Impact fans should love. The artist has drawn Ganyu again, as well as other popular characters.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Srijan Sen