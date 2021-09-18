7 popular characters voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, the Genshin Impact VA of Xiao

The five-star Anemo character Xiao is portrayed to be quite reserved and mysterious in Genshin Impact.

He is often considered an S-tier character in Genshin Impact due to his flexibility with different compositions and the amount of damage he brings to the team. His raw DPS output alone makes him quite coveted for exploring the latter levels of the Abyss, and players usually do not pass out on a chance to try and summon him when his banner goes live every now and then.

Xiao is an Adeptus in Genshin Impact and one of the five foremost Yakshas dispatched by Rex Lapi/Morax to defeat the demonic spirits taking over Liyue.

He is portrayed to be very reserved with his words and expressions and does not want sympathy for his past.

In the Japanese voiceover version of Genshin Impact, Xiao is brought to life by Yoshitsugu Masuko, who has a broad genre of work behind him. He has given his voice to many anime characters, and this article will talk about seven of those.

Seven popular anime characters Genshin Impact's Yoshitsugu Matsuko is known for

1) Kirito/Kazuto Kirigaya (Sword Art Online)

Image via Sowrd Art Online

When it comes to the genre of Iseka anime, not many series will be able to match the popularity of Sword Art Online when it had initially taken off. It quickly became a cult classic, and the protagonist, Kirito, along with Asuna, became quite a sensational duo almost overnight.

Genshin Impact’s Xiao’s VA, Yoshitsugu Matsuko, does an incredible job bringing to life a character who hardly ever socializes and is extremely poor with his words. However, Kirito can be pretty emotional at times and is often looked up to by other characters in the anime.

2) Inosuke Hashibira (Demon Slayer)

Image via Demon Slayer

Proud, short-tempered, ill-mannered, words fall short of describing how unhinged and unchained the character of Inosuke Hashibira is in Demon Slayer. Compared to the more reserved Kirito and Genshin Impact’s Xiao, Yoshitsugo Matsuko had to tap into his wilder nature when bringing Inosuke to life.

But with all his boasting of self-importance and power, Inosuke has a very kind heart and constantly strives to be the best version of himself.

3) Soma Yukihira (Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma)

Image via Food Wars

Food Wars does a great job of being extremely weird and incredibly inspiring at the same time. Yukihira Soma is the protagonist who loves to reinvent dishes and develop new recipes that champion both exotic and common everyday ingredients.

Genshin Impact’s Yoshitsugu Matsuko plays him as an energetic and optimistic boy whose recklessness often leads him into dangerous situations that eventually end in a cook-off. He constantly pushes himself to the limit and has been a source of great strength and inspiration for those around him.

4) Bell Cranel (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?)

Image via Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Like most other anime protagonists, Bell Cranel from “Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?” has a cookie-cutter personality. He is kind, brave, and straightforward with his dream and desires to become a hero, inspired by all the books he has read as a child.

Genshin Impact’s Yoshitsugu Matsuko plays him as an idealist, who is often shy and at times entirely innocent and naive, ignorant of all the machinations being planned around him. However, he is quite revered for his passion amongst his friends, as well as rival guilds.

5) Philly the Kid (Cannon Busters)

Image via Cannon Busters

At first glance, Philly the Kid’s portrayal in Cannon Busters might seem a lot like that of Spike Spiegel from Cowboy Bebop, but with a lot less charm. This character strikes a sharp contrast to Genshin Impact’s Xiao and shows just how versatile Yoshitsugu Matsuko is with his craft.

Philly’s uncaring nature in the anime borders on arrogance, and he is quite manipulative with his words and the amount of information he lets out to his traveling companions. He is pretty unreliable, and the only thing going for him is his immortality and how each death, instead of killing him off, just adds a number as a tattoo on his body.

6) Fuutaro Uesugi (The Quintessential Quintuplets)

Image via Quintessential Quintuplets

What makes The Quintessential Quintuplets such a delightful anime is how it takes the age-old harem-romance genre and makes it a very wholesome experience.

The character of Fuutaro Uesugi might seem straightforward at first. However, through subsequent episodes and expositions, we see just how complex he can be, especially when seen through the eyes of the five identical sisters.

Genshin Impact’s Yoshitsugu Matsuko plays him to be egotistical, rude, and a brutally honest person. However, he is also hard-working and commits himself to help the sisters improve on their test scores no matter the cost.

7) Sora (No Game No Life)

Image via No Game No Life

The anime No Game No Life has a lot in common with Genshin Impact, especially regarding the concept of the Gnosis and how both these works similarly use chess pieces.

Yoshitsugu Matsuko plays the lead Sora, a shut-in NEET but has a very devious and manipulative personality. He constantly boasts a calm disposition and is inseparable from his sister, Shiro, as they both strike a unique balance with each other.

Despite his machinations, Sora is represented to have a good heart and always helps those out whom he considers to be his friends.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

