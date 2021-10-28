Genshin Impact's WGS and Amos weapon series fanart will leave you stunned

Wolf's Gravestone and Amos' Bow are two of the most popular Genshin Impact weapons ever. While the former is a tailor-made choice for all Claymore DPS units, the latter is famous for breaking the meta when paired with Ganyu.

Another outstanding characteristic of the five-star weapons in Genshin Impact is their design. Wolf's Gravestone and Amos' Bow are no exceptions and are two of the most attractive weapons in the game.

A player has stunned the Genshin Impact community by creating an entire series of weapons based on Wolf's Gravestone and Amos' Bow.

Amos and Wolf's Gravestone weapon series in Genshin Impact

At the moment, Skyward is the only series of five-star weapons. But, At Jared's Place, a prominent Genshin Impact artist, has worked on a similar series of weapons for Wolf's Gravestone and Amos.

All the weapons in the Wolf's Gravestone collection have aggressiveness which was appreciated by the fans. The most liked concept was of the polearm, which resembled a lethal ax. Similarly, the sword in Wolf's collection looks like a more miniature replica of the Gravestone.

On the flip side, Amos weapon collection is a delight to look at. All the weapons have an elegant touch. Players quickly predicted that they would look brilliant with characters such as Eula and Mona.

Will Wolf's Gravestone and Amos weapon series arrive in Genshin Impact

Unfortunately, many travelers thought that the weapons above were leaked and available in Genshin Impact soon.

In reality, they are fanart by At Jared's Place. It is unlikely that miHoYo will add them to the game.

But lately, miHoYo has been motivating the Genshin Impact community to submit fanart through web events and competitions. There's a possibility that the developers will come concepts for Wolf's Gravestone and Amos weapon series in the future.

The Polar Star has become one of the most popular weapons in Genshin Impact owing to its looks and viability. The staff of Homa, the tailor-made weapon for Hu Tao, is also expected to return in the upcoming weapon banner in the 2.2 updates.

