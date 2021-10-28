Genshin Impact banner schedule for version 2.2 and 2.3: Everything leaked and confirmed so far

Genshin Impact 2.2 is nearly halfway finished, yet some players still ponder about banner schedule leaks for version 2.3.

The main 5-star characters for Genshin Impact 2.2 have already been confirmed. Its first character banner is already active, and it features Childe, Ningguang, Chongyun, and Yanfei.

Alongside it is another Epitome Invocation, which features Childe's signature bow, Polar Star. Memory of Dust and Akuoumaru are also available on this banner. It's important to note that the weapon banner leaks aren't as concrete as the character leaks.

All that's left to cover are the banners that Travelers can look forward to in the future.

What players should know about Genshin Impact's upcoming banner schedule for versions 2.2 and 2.3

The official reveal for the Genshin Impact 2.2 banners (Image via miHoYo)

The next Genshin Impact 2.2 banner features Hu Tao and Thoma. It's unknown who the remaining two 4-star characters are. Its release date is November 2, 2021, and it will last until November 23, 2021. This information was officially unveiled by miHoYo during their 2.2 presentation.

An unverified weapon banner leak for the second half of Genshin Impact 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact Leaks Reddit)

There is an unverified weapon banner leak featuring the weapons shown above. It will supposedly run alongside Hu Tao's rerun. Staff of Homa was available for Hu Tao's original run, so it would make sense for it to return.

The Sword next to it is Summit Shaper, which last appeared in a banner back in late April and early May of this year.

Genshin Impact 2.3 banner leaks

Fortunately, there are more credible leaks that cover the character banners in Genshin Impact 2.3. The first big news is that Albedo will have a rerun in the first half of version 2.3. The second half will feature two brand new playable characters (Itto and Gorou).

If Hu Tao's rerun ends on November 23, 2021, then that means it's also the start for Albedo's rerun. If it lasts for 21 days like previous character banners, then it should end on December 14, 2021.

Coincidentally, that's also when Itto and Gorou's banner should start. If their banner begins on December 14, 2021, then it will last until January 4, 2022. Afterward, it will be Genshin Impact 2.4.

Weapon banners in Genshin Impact 2.3

Redhorn Stonethresher is intended to be Itto's signature weapon (Image via Genshin Impact)

There aren't many leaks on what will be on the Epitome Invocation banners for version 2.3 (yet). Redhorn Stonethresher has been leaked to be a 5-star Claymore, making it a likely candidate to appear alongside Itto's debut.

Any information on the Genshin Impact 2.3 weapon banners will likely occur once more credible leaks roll on for the second half of version 2.2's weapons.

Future banners afterward

WFP @WangshengFP

Genshin Impact 2.4 will feature Yunjin as a playable character. However, the leaks don't clarify any further details on what Yunjin is capable of, including basic information like her Vision.

Some unconfirmed leaks state that she is a 4-star Anemo user who will appear on a Xiao rerun.

There are no other noteworthy leaks pertaining to Genshin Impact 2.4 and beyond's banners.

