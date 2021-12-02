Best artifacts for Itto and Gorou in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's artifacts can heavily shape how a character is played, as they grant huge bonuses and buffs. Players spend hours hunting down the best artifacts for their characters, and finally, landing the perfect pieces can be tough. Luckily, most characters only utilize a single set optimally, and in the case of Gorou and Arataki Itto, only a single set is needed.

This ideal set provides Geo characters with some amazing buffs and also increases Defense to a huge degree. Fans will definitely want to grab the right set of artifacts for Itto and Gorou.

Genshin Impact: The best Artifact set for Gorou and Arataki Itto revealed

The best artifact set for Arataki Itto and Gorou in Genshin Impact is an easy choice, as the Husk of Opulent Dreams provides them with some amazing bonuses. With this set on, they will both gain a ton of Defense, along with some extra Geo DMG, which can seriously improve their output. Here's the set bonus:

2 PC: Increases Defense by 30%.

4-PC: When a character has 4 pieces of this artifact set equipped, they will gain stacks of the Curiosity bonus whenever they deal Geo DMG. This can stack up to 4 times, and provides a 6% Defense and 6% Geo DMG bonus. These stacks decay once every 6 seconds on field and once ever 3 seconds off field.

Geo characters in Genshin Impact can usually take advantage of the Defense stat much better than most, with it being amazing on Gorou and Arataki Itto. In Itto's case, the Defense will be converted into damage for his Elemental Burst, allowing him to destroy his enemies with ease. For Gorou, his Defense stat will enable him to buff his fellow Geo characters even better, making it even easier to carry with a powerful main DPS.

Murata Main @MurataMain

Talents 10/10/10

Claymore: NEW Redhorn Lvl90 R1

Artifact Set: Husk of Opulent Dreams / 4 Stacks

SANDS: Def% GOBLET: Geo CIRCLET: Crit.Rate

Only 20% crit.rate & 60% crit.DMG as substats



Subject to change.



#GenshinImpact #原神 #Itto #Aratakiitto Itto Lvl90 Damage on Burst ModeTalents 10/10/10Claymore: NEW Redhorn Lvl90 R1Artifact Set: Husk of Opulent Dreams / 4 StacksSANDS: Def% GOBLET: Geo CIRCLET: Crit.RateOnly 20% crit.rate & 60% crit.DMG as substatsSubject to change. Itto Lvl90 Damage on Burst ModeTalents 10/10/10Claymore: NEW Redhorn Lvl90 R1Artifact Set: Husk of Opulent Dreams / 4 StacksSANDS: Def% GOBLET: Geo CIRCLET: Crit.RateOnly 20% crit.rate & 60% crit.DMG as substatsSubject to change.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Itto #Aratakiitto https://t.co/7oATaPG1eb

Arataki Itto is set to become one of the strongest Geo characters so far in Genshin, and the Husk set only further boosts his damage. Any players who plan on summoning for Itto will definitely want to get started on clearing the Domain to get these pieces early.

DmBee @ddimbee



* Husk of Opulent Dreams

* Divine Chorus



#GenshinImpact #原神 Location of the New Artifacts Domain. 😉* Husk of Opulent Dreams* Divine Chorus Location of the New Artifacts Domain. 😉* Husk of Opulent Dreams* Divine Chorus#GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/ibm6GJoy1g

The Domain can be found in Inazuma on Seirai Island, inside of a cave. It's a pretty easy Domain to complete, as long as players bring a powerful Electro character to help take down the foes inside.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Genshin Impact fans will definitely want to take advantage of this powerful artifact set and start farming it for both Itto and Gorou.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar