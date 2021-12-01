Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Shenhe and Yun Jin's passive talents and constellations

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have revealed a ton about the two upcoming characters in the new update, Shenhe and Yun Jin. These two powerful characters from Liyue will make a great addition to a team, with unique abilities that benefit their teammates and boost their damage output.

Shenhe is a 5-star Cryo character with ties to the Cloud Retainer, while Yun Jin is a famous performer in Liyue's opera scene. Fans of these two characters will definitely be glad to finally see them coming to Genshin Impact 2.4.

Here are all the details regarding leaks about Shenhe and Yun Jin for Genshin Impact 2.4.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Shenhe and Yun Jin's unique talents revealed

The constellations and passive talents for both Shenhe and Yun Jin have been leaked, giving fans some extra information before their official release in Genshin Impact 2.4. These two bring some seriously useful talents that can boost their teams a ton, and both Shenhe and Yun Jin look to be great supporting choices. First, here's a look at Shenhe's potential passive talents:

Precise Comings and Goings: Will provide 25% more rewards from Liyue Expeditions that take longer than 20 hours.

Deific Embrace: Active characters within the field of Shenhe's Elemental Burst gain 10% Cryo DMG bonus.

Spirit Communion Seal: After using her Elemental Skill, Shenhe will grant party members bonuses depending on whether she taps or holds the skill. Tapping the skill will provide 15% DMG increases to Elemental Skills and Bursts for 10 seconds, while holding will increase Normal and Charged attacks by 15% for 15 seconds.

Shenhe's talents can definitely buff up a powerful Cryo character, and even affect an entire team's damage with her Spirit Communion Seal.

Shenhe also has some powerful constellations which boost her support power even further in Genshin Impact 2.4, these include:

Clarity of Heart: Shenhe can use her Elemental Skill twice now.

Centered Spirit: Shenhe's Elemental Burst lasts six seconds longer, and characters in the field are granted 15% increased Cryo Crit DMG.

Seclusion: Increases the level of Shenhe's Elemental Skill by 3.

Insight: When characters have Shenhe's Icy Quill buff applied and trigger its DMG Bonus, Shenhe will gain a stack of Skyfrost Mantra. When Shenhe uses her Elemental Skill, she will consume all the stacks of this buff, increasing the damage of the skill by 5% for each stack. There are a max of 50 stacks, and they last 60 seconds each.

Divine Attainment: Increases the level of Shenhe's Elemental Burst by 3.

Mystical Abandon: When characters trigger Shenhe's Icy Quill effects with Normal and Charged attacks, they don't consume the Icy Quill stack.

Yun Jin's passives and constellations in Genshin Impact 2.4:

As a 4-star character in Genshin Impact, Yun Jin's talents are a little less exciting, but for Geo teams, Yun Jin will definitely be an amazing addition. Here are her passive talents:

Light Nourishment: When cooking food that boosts stamina, Yun Jin has a chance to double the product.

True to Oneself: Using Yun Jin's Elemental Skill right when she is attacked will cause it to deal extra damage.

No Mere Traditionalist: Yun Jin's Normal Attack DMG Bonus buff from her Elemental Burst is increased by a portion of her defense based on the amount of elements included in her team.

Yun Jin looks to be a very interesting character with some big buffs to team damage, based on her own defense stat. It remains to be seen whether she will outperform other Geo supports like Gorou. Her constellations are definitely pretty powerful in Genshin Impact 2.4 and include:

Stylized Equestrianism: Reduces the cooldown of Yun Jin's Elemental Skill by 18%.

Myriad Mise-En-Scene: Characters with Yun Jin's Elemental Burst buff will deal 2% increased Normal Attack DMG after hitting enemies with their Normal Attacks. This can be triggered every 0.3 seconds, with 10 stacks being the max. This lasts until her burst ends.

Seafaring General: Increases the level of Yun Jin's Elemental Burst by 3.

Ascend, Cloud-Hanger: When Yun Jin triggers Crystallize, her Defense is increased by 20% for 12 seconds.

Famed Throughout the Land: Increases the level of Yun Jin's Elemental Skill by 3.

Decorous Harmony: During Yun Jin's Elemental Burst, characters will have their Normal ATK SPD increased by 12%.

Genshin Impact 2.4 players will definitely want to take advantage of both Yun Jin and Shenhe when they release, and these constellations and passives will make them hard to pass up.

