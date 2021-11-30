Genshin Impact new character leaks: 2.4 banners and rerun events known so far

Genshin Impact 2.4 will be bringing a ton of characters back to the featured banner, giving players the chance to summon some of their most wanted heroes from Liyue. The return of the Lantern Rite festival is expected to bring Xiao, Ganyu, and even Zhongli to feature in reruns, alongside new characters like Shenhe and Yun Jin.

Fans who have been waiting for these powerful characters to be available again will definitely want to save up some Primogems for the 2.4 update. Players can find out more about what's coming in Genshin Impact 2.4 here.

Genshin Impact 2.4: New banners and event reruns revealed

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have indicated a massive set of characters coming in the new update, with four 5-stars possibly on the way. Three of these characters are some of Liyue's strongest offerings, with Ganyu still topping the charts in damage and Zhongli being an essential part of any Spiral Abyss team. Xiao remains one of Genshin's most popular characters as well, and his unique playstyle leads to some very fun battles.

Alongside these characters is Shenhe, a newly revealed 5-star Cryo character with some interesting support potential.

Thanks to the way banners are set up, it can be predicted that Shenhe and Yun Jin will likely arrive either when the update drops on January 5, or later on the second banner coming January 26.

It's still currently unknown which banner will take precedence, as Genshin Impact's new wish banners can come in two at a time now. Fans will definitely want to make the most of their wishes during this update, as there will be plenty of choices available.

Rerun events during Genshin Impact 2.4

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.4:



1. Enkanomiya

2. Shenhe (5*) and Yunjin (4*)

3. Hangout quests (Ningguang, Yunjin)

4. Lantern Rite rerun

5. Windtrace rerun

6. Alchemy event with Timaeus

7. New skins for Ningguang & Keqing

8. Kichiboushi outing event

9. Electro Sigil Shop

During the 2.4 update, events like Lantern Rite and Windtrace look to return, with a ton of rewards likely to come alongside them.

The Lantern Rite event still remains one of the best events for F2P players, with a ton of Primogems becoming available through quests and other activities. Windtrace also remains one of the game's most popular mini-games, as it is a unique take on the hide and seek formula.

Players will want to prepare for these reruns as they will likely have a ton of stuff to complete when they arrive.

Genshin Impact 2.4 is definitely going to be a huge Liyue focused update, and players have a lot to look forward to.

Edited by R. Elahi