Genshin Impact leaks: Golden Apple Archipelago and Windtrace event reruns happening sooner than expected

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that several event reruns may be coming sooner than players had expected. A return to the summery Golden Apple Archipelago is said to be coming before the 3.0 update, which is great news for fans of the islands.

Many players were saddened when the area was removed when the update ended, and a return could definitely add a ton of new content. Fans can also look forward to reruns of events like Windtrace and other past content in the coming updates.

Genshin Impact leaks: Future updates bringing back tons of old content

Genshin Impact leaks have indicated a return to the popular summer-themed Golden Apple Archipelago. Fans will definitely be excited to hear about its possible return, as the Archipelago has been one of the most well-received additions to the game so far. Players came together to explore these mysterious islands, and it was a huge success for the game.

Unfortunately, access to these islands was removed following the update, and many have mourned the loss. Thanks to the recent leaks, it seems like access to this area may be coming sooner than expected.

in summary:

- new area before 3.0 (either chasm or enkanomiya)

- ayato is the next 5* after yae

- two new characters are probably heizou and kuuki shinobu

- golden archipelago rerun

These leaks detail upcoming additions that will be added to the game before the 3.0 update, and the Golden Apple Archipelago stands out as a returning addition. This huge area may undergo some changes when it returns, though the specifics are still unknown.

It may be possible that they return as part of a new summer event, with Klee returning to the islands for another adventure. Speculation on this topic is difficult with the little information that is known, but it's still a definite surprise and great news for fans of the expansion.

Windtrace returning

Windtrace is also set to return, and players won't need to wait very long for this event. The unique hide and seek mode that Genshin Impact introduced in the 1.5 update will be returning in update 2.4, with tons of new maps. Players will likely be able to enjoy some new powers and techniques as well.

Hunters and hiders will both need to adjust to these new maps, as Inazuma is now featured with all new scenery to be utilized for players. Fans of the fun game mode will be glad to see it returning.

Genshin Impact looks to be rerunning its most popular content in future updates, and players will definitely want to keep an eye out for their favorite events coming back.

