Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae and Ayato's abilities spotted in beta version

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have revealed some very early information about Yae Miko and Ayato Kamisato. These two characters are set to arrive in the 2.5 update, so the leaks about them are scarce so far. However, thanks to some sleuthing from a respected leaker, some early ability information has been found.

Fans will definitely want to learn about this info early as it may change their plans for these characters. Players can find out about this early Yae Miko and Ayato Kamisato leaked info here.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Early leaks for Ayato and Yae revealed

This new set of leaks comes from a very reliable Genshin Impact leaker, and details some early information about Yae and Ayato's kits. These ability descriptions are still based on very early data, and fans can expect more refinement over time.

Still, it gives a decent idea of how these characters will play once they release in Genshin Impact 2.5. Both Yae and Ayato look to be pretty unique characters, and fans will definitely want to know how they function in advance.

The skill descriptions are pretty lengthy, so fans can find a breakdown of these leaks here. Previous leaks have indicated that these characters won't be arriving for a while, meaning these skills are still subject to change. Fans should keep in mind that these leaks are still very early on in development.

Yae skill leaks:

According to the latest leaks about Yae Miko, it appears that she will be able to create three totems that will deal powerful Electro damage with her Elemental Skill. It has been previously stated that Yae will be able to output an insane amount of damage, and these totems may be the key to her DPS output. These totems will last 20 seconds, and her skill will have an 8-second cooldown.

These totems increase their damage with a leveling system that increases through both Yae's constellations and they may even increase in tandem with her attacks. Her Elemental Burst has a 20-second cooldown and will cause her spawned totems to explode, dealing massive damage.

These abilities seem very unique, and may be powerful depending on Yae's damage scaling. With Genshin Impact not having a real dedicated summoning character, Yae may be the first to deal a majority of her damage through her created totems.

Ayato skill leaks:

Ayato's skills are less detailed than Yae Miko's, likely because there is less information to go around. Still, these Genshin Impact leaks definitely make Ayato look like a unique character, as he will apparently utilize something known as a Kendo Pose. This is likely an internal name that will receive a more exciting name, but the implications are interesting.

Kendo is a type of martial arts that utilizes wooden training swords, and this may back up the idea that Ayato is a sword user. Ayato looks like he will be a support character, with an effect that lowers his team's Elemental Skill cooldowns and a taunt on his own skill. There's still not much to know about Ayato yet, but fans will definitely find out more soon.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks are detailing some very interesting kits for Yae Miko and Ayato Kamisato, and fans will want to keep an eye on further developments.

