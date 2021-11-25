Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: New Dendro elemental reactions Overdose and Overgrow spotted in beta version

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a hint that Dendro may be coming earlier than expected. Fans have been waiting for the element to be released ever since the start of the game, as characters like Yao Yao and Baizhu utilize it but aren't playable.

There are also in-game enemies that use Dendro abilities, but as of yet, players have been unable to use the element for themselves. With Sumeru as the next destination in the storyline, it makes sense that Dendro would be available within the next few updates.

Here's what's known so far from these leaks.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Dendro reactions discovered

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Codenames of reactions Overgrow and Overdose have been added to game data.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia [2.4 BETA] Elemental ReactionsCodenames of reactions Overgrow and Overdose have been added to game data.※ Subject to change. [2.4 BETA] Elemental ReactionsCodenames of reactions Overgrow and Overdose have been added to game data.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

Thanks to a recent leak from the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta, new Dendro reactions have been discovered. Dendro is the only element currently known in the game that is unavailable for players to use. These new reactions are known as Overgrow and Overdose, and fans are speculating what elements would cause these reactions.

Fans may be familiar with the Burning reaction that occurs when Pyro and Dendro meet, and this effect can deal significant damage over time. Dendro may end up being the DOT element in Genshin Impact, which could open up a ton of new opportunities for gameplay.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



No, we still do not know when he's being released.



#projectcelestia #baizhu [Render] We know a lot of people love Baizhu, so we decided to make a couple of renders for you guys.No, we still do not know when he's being released. #baizhu mains [Render] We know a lot of people love Baizhu, so we decided to make a couple of renders for you guys.No, we still do not know when he's being released.#projectcelestia #baizhu #baizhumains https://t.co/TPKvlUfX5V

With the release of Dendro, characters like Baizhu and Yao Yao may finally become playable. These two Liyue residents have had fans waiting for quite a while, and there hasn't been any official word on their release. It's likely that they will come with the new element, as they've already had models available in-game for a long time.

Players will definitely want to experiment with their abilities and take advantage of all of the new Dendro reactions. Dendro could completely shake up the meta of Genshin Impact and bring a ton of new team compositions to the game.

eli loves scaramouche ✨ @scaraberyll Genshin leaks //



So now that we know dendro is coming soon… Baizhu when??? It’s his time!!!! Genshin leaks //So now that we know dendro is coming soon… Baizhu when??? It’s his time!!!! https://t.co/91REtmJBmW

Genshin Impact fans will definitely not want to miss out on Dendro when it releases, though no solid release date is known yet. Still, for fans of Baizhu and Yao Yao, this is great news and means their release is still on the way.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks are discovering a ton of new content, and fans are learning a lot about upcoming additions. It seems like Dendro may be coming within the next few updates, though fans should be prepared for an even longer wait.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by R. Elahi