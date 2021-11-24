Genshin Impact 2.3 maintenance schedule, release time, Albedo and Eula banner release time and major features

Genshin Impact 2.3 is coming very soon, and players will be able to wish on the rerun banners for both Eula and Albedo. These powerful 5-stars are making their first reappearance, and many fans plan to add them to their teams. Albedo, in particular, is getting some massive buffs with a unique new weapon and artifact set. Fans can find out when the banners for these characters will drop here, as well as some other general timeframes for the update. Genshin Impact 2.3's maintenance info can be found below.

Genshin Impact 2.3: Maintenance information and more

Genshin Impact 2.3's update maintenance will begin on November 24 at 6.00 AM (UTC+8). Once this maintenance starts, players will be unable to log into Genshin Impact for an expected five hours. After the maintenance ends, fans can enter the game to explore the new update and collect their maintenance rewards. They can expect 600 Primogems for both the wait time and bug fixes, and these rewards can go straight to the upcoming Eula and Albedo banners.

Players can look forward to getting back into Genshin Impact at these times:

PST: 7 PM

EST: 10 PM

BST: 4 AM

CST: 11 AM

Other timezones can be found in the graph above. Some regions receive the update during the day while others during the night. Either way, fans will want to log in to get started with the new Genshin Impact 2.3 update.

Eula and Albedo banners

Both the Secretum Secretorum banner and the Born of Ocean Swell banners will be launching at the same time. These banners will be released once Genshin Impact 2.3 finishes its maintenance, at the times listed above. Fans will be able to choose whether they want to wish for Eula or Albedo, giving them more options than ever. Both of these banners will utilize the same pity system, meaning fans can wish a ton on Albedo's banner before switching to Eula's to collect the 5-star. However, the 4-star characters on each banner are the same, so there won't be any variation there.

There's a ton to look forward to in this update, including some powerful new weapons like the Redhorn Stonethresher and the Cinnabar Spindle. There are two new characters coming later in the update, with Arataki Itto and Gorou making their debuts. There's also a huge event in the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms missions, which look to progress the main story of Albedo and Mondstadt. New Domains and bosses will also emerge, later on, giving this update a ton of content to complete.

Genshin Impact fans definitely won't be disappointed by the new 2.3 update, as it will bring lots of new stuff to do.

