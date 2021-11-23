Genshin Impact 2.3 maintenance start and end time revealed

Genshin Impact's 2.3 update is only a day away, and players will soon be able to take on new quests and wish for new banners. Fans get to see the return of both Albedo and Eula as the story shifts to Dragonspine once more. This winter-themed update will also bring a powerful set of buffs to the Geo element. With an amazing new Artifact set coming, along with new characters Gorou and Arataki Itto, Geo teams will be better than ever. Players can find out when the maintenance time for this update starts and ends here.

Genshin Impact 2.3: Maintenance time for the new update explained

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,



The update to Version 2.3 will take place on November 24 at 06:00 a.m. (UTC+8).



Due to this, the Genshin Impact official website and in-game registration and payment features will be down temporarily. This maintenance will take approximately 40 minutes. Dear Travelers,The update to Version 2.3 will take place on November 24 at 06:00 a.m. (UTC+8). Due to this, the Genshin Impact official website and in-game registration and payment features will be down temporarily. This maintenance will take approximately 40 minutes.

According to the official announcement, Genshin Impact 2.3's update maintenance should begin on November 24 at 6.00 AM (UTC+8). This update is set to last around five hours, as the current estimate states. That means fans won't be able to access Genshin Impact until 11.00 AM (UTC+8), so they should make sure they take care of their Resin and other necessities before logging off. This maintenance time is pretty standard for Genshin Impact updates, and players will soon be able to hop right back in.

Around the world, players should be able to expect to get back into Genshin Impact 2.3 by these times:

PST: 7 PM

EST: 10 PM

BST: 4 AM

CST: 11 AM

Once they log back in, they can expect around 600 Primogems for maintenance and bug fixes, giving them a great start by wishing on the new banners. Genshin Impact 2.3 looks to be a pretty story-heavy update, so jumping in as soon as possible is a great idea.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail… Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.View the full notice here >>> Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.View the full notice here >>>genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail… https://t.co/C9pV60S92o

More information about this update can be found here, with the new patch notes and more detailed. If players are not caught up on the latest additions coming to the game, they should definitely read up here. There's a lot coming in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update, and taking advantage of it all will be the best way to reap the rewards. Things like new bosses and hangout quests will definitely be worth completing, and players won't want to miss out.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Genshin Impact 2.3 is very close to release now, and soon a new story will begin for fans to take on and complete.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar