Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks reveal Shenhe's Elemental burst, skill and idle animations

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have revealed Shenhe's animations, including her normal attacks, skills, and burst. Fans can also see her idle animations that reveal her skills as an exorcist similar to Chongyun. Players have been waiting for Shenhe's release into the game for quite a while, as her model was originally leaked early on into Genshin Impact.

Now, her gameplay has finally been leaked and she seems to be a powerful Cryo character. With sweeping attacks and an ally she can summon to deal savage strikes, gamers definitely won't be disappointed by Shenhe's animations.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Shenhe's unique animations leaked

Shenhe Animations and Attacks Leaks (2.4 Genshin Impact)

Shenhe's animations have been leaked thanks to datamined info from the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta. Fans can get an early look at her attacks and abilities here, and they seem to be pretty unique. Shenhe can utilize a sealed spirit to attack enemies and buff her allies.

While the nature of this spirit is still unknown, it looks to be a powerful addition to her arsenal. Shenhe is a 5-star Cryo polearm user, and her wide sweeping attacks look like they can take down plenty of enemies. Here's a breakdown of her abilities.

Shenhe's Elemental Skill

Shenhe's Elemental Skill has two abilities depending on whether the player taps or holds the button. When tapping the button, Shenhe will dash alongside her sealed spirit, dealing Cryo damage to enemies in her way. This looks like it can deal a good amount of damage and covers a decent distance.

If players hold her elemental skill button, Shenhe will summon the spirit to deal AOE Cryo damage to enemies. This looks like an ability that can deal some serious damage, though the area of effect is still unknown. Shenhe looks like she will be a very interesting character to utilize in Genshin Impact 2.4.

Shenhe's Elemental Burst



[Sealed Spirit] will leave behind a field, decreasing the cryo res and Phys res of enemies in the field, and deal continuous cryo DMG. #Shenhe elemental burst [Q] - Releases the power of [Sealed Spirit], allowing to roam free in the mortal plane and deal AoE cryo DMG.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have also revealed Shenhe's Elemental Burst, which will allow her to summon her sealed spirit into the battle. The spirit will deal AOE Cryo damage continuously, and leave a field that debuss enemies within its radius.

Depending on the damage of the spirit, this could be an incredibly powerful ability. It will also be useful thanks to its debuffing effect, and players with good timing could utilize the strikes to dish out some huge reactions.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks are revealing a lot about the new additions to the game, and Shenhe looks to be an amazing character when she releases.

