Genshin Impact 2.4 rerun: Zhongli, Xiao, and Ganyu banners expected, as per new leaks

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks may be pointing to Zhongli arriving alongside Xiao, Ganyu, and Shenhe during the next update. This would mean four 5-star characters available in a single update, a first for Genshin Impact.

Thanks to the new rerun banner system, it's possible for two 5-star characters to be featured at the same time, and given that Xiao, Ganyu, and Zhongli are all previous characters, it's not impossible. This information comes from a respected Genshin Impact source, and interested fans can find out more below.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: New banner reruns revealed, including Zhongli

According to a new series of leaks from reputable Genshin Impact source UBatcha, Zhongli will be appearing as a rerun character during the 2.4 update. This is a big surprise, as fans have yet to have four 5-star characters in a single update, much less three reruns over two banners. But with the new banner system, anything is possible, especially in a Liyue themed update.

The 2.4 update looks set to bring back the Lantern Rite festival, which means players can expect tons of festivities and a focus on characters from the region.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Explaining it further, ALL 4 of Shenhe / Zhongli / Xiao / Ganyu should be in 2.4 Banners.



I'm not sure if it would be Shenhe and Zhongli then Xiao and Ganyu OR Shenhe then Xiao and Ganyu and Zhongli but it's likelier to be the latter. Explaining it further, ALL 4 of Shenhe / Zhongli / Xiao / Ganyu should be in 2.4 Banners.I'm not sure if it would be Shenhe and Zhongli then Xiao and Ganyu OR Shenhe then Xiao and Ganyu and Zhongli but it's likelier to be the latter.

While it's unknown which sets of characters will arrive first, it seems like chances are pretty high for Zhongli to arrive in this next update. This information comes from a source that's considered pretty reliable, and with the way the new banner system is set up, it seems like a character could be rerun alongside every banner.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 I want to be fully transparent about this, even I'm not 100% confident in this, I've put off tweeting it because it doesn't seem logical but neither did Eula and Albedo both in 2.3 banners so here I am posting. I want to be fully transparent about this, even I'm not 100% confident in this, I've put off tweeting it because it doesn't seem logical but neither did Eula and Albedo both in 2.3 banners so here I am posting.

Fans should be aware that this leak may be subject to change as the update beta progresses, but as with prior leaks of Albedo and Eula, these surprising banners may just end up being real. It would make sense for three of Liyue's strongest characters to all arrive during the Lantern Rite festival.

If fans have been looking forward to any of these three powerful 5-stars, they should definitely start saving up their Primogems. Genshin Impact 2.4 is set to arrive around January 5, meaning players won't have to wait too long.

Genshin Impact 2.4 is coming pretty soon, and leaks keep revealing an insane amount of content coming in future updates. Fans can be sure to check back here to get the latest information as and when it's released.

Edited by R. Elahi