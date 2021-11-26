Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Shenhe's release date, gameplay, skill and burst abilities, and weapon details

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have revealed a ton about Shenhe, with fans learning about her skills, animations, gameplay, and more. Shenhe looks to be releasing during the 2.4 update, which is set to arrive on January 5, though whether she is on the first or second banner is still subject to change.

If Shenhe is on the second banner, she may release on January 26. Fans can find out more about Shenhe's powerful abilities here, alongside other new info. Shenhe will definitely be a great addition to a Genshin Impact team, according to these leaks.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Tons of Shenhe leaks revealed

Genshin Impact 2.4 is the game's first big update of the new year, and it looks to bring a powerful new 5-star character in Shenhe. Shenhe is a 5-star Cryo Polearm user who can utilize a unique sealed spirit in her abilities. This spirit allows Shenhe to provide buffs for her allies and deal tons of AOE Cryo damage.

Shenhe's overall gameplay has been leaked and compiled into a video showcasing her Normal Attacks, skills, and more animations. Fans can find a detailed breakdown of her abilities below.

Shenhe's Elemental Skill

Shenhe's Elemental Skill has two forms depending on whether Genshin Impact players tap or hold the button. When tapped, Shenhe will dash alongside her sealed spirit, dealing Cryo damage to any enemies in the way. Shenhe will also gain a stack of her unique Icy Quill effect that increases her Cryo damage to enemies based on her current ATK stat.

When held, Shenhe will summon her sealed spirit to deal AOE damage in an area in front of her. This deals a pretty large amount of Cryo damage and can push enemies away that are attacking Shenhe. It will also grant a large amount of stacks of her Icy Quill passive.

Shenhe's Elemental Burst

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains

[Sealed Spirit] will leave behind a field, decreasing the cryo res and Phys res of enemies in the field, and deal continuous cryo DMG. #Shenhe elemental burst [Q] - Releases the power of [Sealed Spirit], allowing to roam free in the mortal plane and deal AoE cryo DMG.[Sealed Spirit] will leave behind a field, decreasing the cryo res and Phys res of enemies in the field, and deal continuous cryo DMG. #Shenhe elemental burst [Q] - Releases the power of [Sealed Spirit], allowing to roam free in the mortal plane and deal AoE cryo DMG.[Sealed Spirit] will leave behind a field, decreasing the cryo res and Phys res of enemies in the field, and deal continuous cryo DMG. https://t.co/yXDvXyBE9F

Shenhe's Elemental Burst will allow her to bring her sealed spirit onto the battlefield, where it will deal continuous Cryo damage in an AOE. These attacks will deal a pretty decent amount of damage and will also grant stacks of Icy Quill. This area will also lower enemy resistances and allow Shenhe's allies to follow up with powerful attacks.

Shenhe's weapon

Shenhe's unique 5-star polearm is known as the Calamity Queller, and it grants her some pretty unique bonuses:

Gain 12% to all Elemental DMG, and gain the Consummation bonus for 20 seconds after using an Elemental Skill, causing ATK to increase by 3.2% per second. This can stack up to 6 times, and when the user is not on the field, the bonus is doubled.

This weapon also has a base ATK of 741 and has an ATK% substat.

Shenhe looks to be a powerful choice in Genshin Impact 2.4, and fans will definitely want to give her a try when she releases.

