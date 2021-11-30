Best Genshin Impact Kaeya builds for DPS and Support roles

Genshin Impact has a ton of playable characters, and some players may be overlooking some powerful options in their party. The original party of Lisa, Amber, and Kaeya usually gets replaced by other choices as an account levels up, but the icy Cavalry Captain of Mondstadt may deserve another chance.

Kaeya can provide an amazing amount of consistent Cryo damage, and fits well into a variety of team compositions. Players can take advantage of several different builds for Kaeya, from a main DPS to a support, and Genshin Impact fans can learn about them here.

How to build Kaeya in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's Kaeya Alberich is a free 4-star character from Mondstadt that every player gets when they start the game. Kaeya can provide a blast of icy wind from his Elemental Skill, and summons rotating shards of ice with his Elemental Burst. These abilities may seem weak at first, but when paired with the proper teams, Kaeya can really shine.

Players will first need to decide whether they want to use Kaeya as their main DPS, or as a Cryo support, as his build options are different for each.

Main DPS Kaeya

When building Kaeya as a main DPS, Genshin Impact players will need to decide whether they want to focus on Cryo damage or Physical damage. Kaeya can be a surprisingly potent Physical damage carry, especially when paired with a sword like the Aquila Favonia.

With a physical build, fans will want to bring a consistent Electro applicator like Fischl to take advantage of Kaeya's ability to apply Superconduct to enemies. Kaeya has a powerful Charged Attack and can deal some serious damage with the right artifacts:

Players can utilize the Pale Flame and Bloodstained Chivalry sets together if they want to completely focus on Kaeya's physical damage.

The combined 2-PC Pale Flame and 2-PC Bloodstained Chivalry will provide an additional 50% Physical DMG Bonus, and fans can increase this even more with a Physical DMG Bonus Goblet.

Players should prioritize Crit DMG as a substat, as Kaeya can naturally gain a lot of Crit Rate without needing substats.

When paired with the right teams, Kaeya can also be an incredible Cryo damage carry, and form one of Genshin Impact's strongest team compositions: Permafreeze.

Permafreeze takes advantage of the reaction between Hydro and Cryo, which freezes enemies in place, allowing for easy damage without any risks.

Kaeya, Chongyun, and Xingqiu form the backbones of this powerful Genshin Impact team composition, and Chongyun can allow Kaeya to deal tons of Cryo damage easily.

Players will want to take advantage of the Blizzard Strayer artifact set for this team, as Kaeya can easily push over 100% Crit Rate utilizing these artifacts.

A full focus on Crit DMG can help make sure to maximize Kaeya's damage.

Kaeya can use a variety of weapons, but his best options are the Mistsplitter and the Blackcliff Longsword.

Support Kaeya

As a support in Genshin Impact, Kaeya can help carries like Hu Tao and Childe dish out tons of damage thanks to his powerful Elemental Burst. His Burst remains on field even when he swaps off, giving melee carries an extra element to work with. This damage can really add up, especially when combined with things like Melt or Freeze.

Kaeya can use a variety of weapons as a support, but choices like the Festering Desire or a Sacrificial Sword will help him keep his Elemental Burst up more often.

Players will likely still want to use the Blizzard Strayer set for this, though they can swap in a 2-PC Noblesse Oblige set as well.

Kaeya can also perform somewhat as a battery for stronger Cryo carries, so an Energy Recharge focused weapon is a good choice for that role.

Genshin Impact's characters have a lot of different options when it comes to building them, and even free 4-star choices like Kaeya can be great carries.

