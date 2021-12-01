How to defeat the Fellflower in Genshin Impact: Cryo Whopperflower boss guide

Genshin Impact has introduced a Cryo Whopperflower boss named Fellflower with the second phase of the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event. Alongside Eula, Bennett, Amber and Albedo, the Traveler and Paimon must take on the boss to complete the event quest.

After defeating the boss once, players can also unlock the Rise of the Fell Flower challenges in the current Genshin Impact event. Defeating the boss and completing certain challenges rewards them with the Vanquisher's Emblem item, which can be used to redeem valuable resources from the shop.

Genshin Impact guide to defeat the Cryo Whopperflower boss by means of Arcane fruits

Just like many other bosses, the Cryo Whopperflower boss has a shield that players must break to deal more damage and eventually defeat it.

Despite being a Cryo enemy, the new Fellflower boss in Genshin Impact is not weak against Pyro damage. Instead, players need to use the Arcane fruits to break its shield.

How to break the shield of Fellflower boss

As soon as the boss fight begins, players will notice that the Cryo Whopperflower summons three Arcane fruits mid air. Destroying each fruit depletes almost one-third of the boss' shield.

Fruit 1

The first Arcane fruit does a slam attack where it teleports above the characters and drops on the ground. It is recommended that players dodge these attacks and use an Archer character to simultaneously damage the fruit.

Luckily, the fruit has very low HP and even a low-level Archer/Catalyst user will be able to break it in some hits.

After breaking the fruit, three Arcane's Essence are spawned on the ground. Players must pick these Essence items, because if they fail, the boss consumes them and regains its shield.

However, it is worth noting that picking an Arcane's Essence reduces the HP of one's characters. Hence, it is recommended to have a healer in the party.

Fruit 2

The second Arcane fruit constantly floats in the air. The best strategy to take it down is to use an Archer/Catalyst user. While attacking, players should also avoid the snowballs that the Cryo Whopperflower throws at them.

If players destroy the fruit while evading snowballs, the boss gets stunned for some time.

Yet again, players should gather all the Arcane's Essence from the ground after the fruit breaks.

Fruit 3

The final fruit stays on the ground and summons four Cryo slimes near it. Players must defeat the slimes and the fruit quickly with a main DPS unit (preferably Pyro like Xiangling, Hu Tao or Diluc).

After destroying all the Arcane fruits, the Fellflower boss enters a defenseless state where players can use their main damage dealers to instantly defeat it. In this phase, the boss might strike the characters and they must dodge these attacks to save HP.

Genshin Impact players can attempt to defeat the new boss even without the guide mentioned above. However, dealing Pyro DMG to break the shield is a very slow and tedious process. Following the aforementioned steps is the ideal and most convenient way to complete the new challenges.

