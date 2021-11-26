How to get and use Alkahest in Genshin Impact

Alkahest in Genshin Impact is a weapon refinement material for the event-exclusive sword, Cinnabar Spindle. This 4-star sword can be obtained from the recently opened event 'Shadow Amidst Snowstorm.' At the same time, Alkahest can be bought from the Event Shop.

Cinnabar Spindle is an excellent weapon for Albedo, the Favonius alchemist, as it has DEF stats for the secondary stat. In addition, the passive skill increases the wielder's Elemental Skill damage based on the wielder's defense ratio.

How to obtain Alkahest in Genshin Impact

One can access the Event Shop from the event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Alkahest is a limited refinement material in Genshin Impact. The item can only be purchased from the Event Shop for the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event. You can open the Event Shop by opening the Events Overview and selecting the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms page.

Two Alkahest can be bought in Training Rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

As seen in the image above, currently, you can only buy two Alkahests from the Training Rewards section. The remaining two Alkahests should be available behind the Trial Trophies section.

The Trial Trophies section is still locked behind a time-gate (Image via Genshin Impact)

However, the Trial Trophies section is still locked and will only open after four days. This is to prevent Genshin Impact players from finishing all the rewards on the first day of the event.

How to use Alkahest for Cinnabar Spindle in Genshin Impact

Albedo equipping Cinnabar Spindle (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can use the Alkahest by opening the Cinnabar Spindle weapon interface in Genshin Impact. If you have equipped the sword to a character, open the Character page and go to the said character, select Weapons, and finally click on the Enhance button.

Cinnabar Spindle under Weapons tab in Inventory (Image via Genshin Impact)

If you have not equipped the Cinnabar Spindle to any character, open your Inventory, and select the Weapons tab. Search for the Cinnabar Spindle among your weapons and click on the Details button.

Cinnabar Spindle weapon interface (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the event-exclusive weapon interface is open, choose Refine at the bottom of the selection in the top left corner. Select Alkahest, the only option available, as the weapon material. Finally, click on the Refine button in the bottom right corner. The process will take 1000 Mora from you, but that's a pretty low price, so there's no need to worry about it.

Cinnabar Spindle has increased to Rank 2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

After the refinement is finished, you can see the difference between the rank level and the passive skill description.

Rank 1: Increase wielder's Elemental Skill damage by 40%.

Rank 2: Increase wielder's Elemental Skill damage by 50%.

Rank 3: Increase wielder's Elemental Skill damage by 60%.

Rank 4: Increase wielder's Elemental Skill damage by 70%.

Rank 5: Increase wielder's Elemental Skill damage by 80%.

Obviously, the higher the rank level, the more powerful its passive skill can be. However, note that the refinement will only increase the Cinnabar Spindle's passive skill. It will not touch the base stats and secondary stats.

Cinnabar Spindle is an event-limited sword that is highly compatible with Albedo. One can obtain this sword by building a snowman from Born of the Snow gameplay in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider