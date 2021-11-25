How to get the Cinnabar Spindle sword in Genshin Impact

The Cinnabar Spindle is the four-star signature weapon for Albedo in Genshin Impact. The weapon has been introduced to the game with the 2.3 update, and players can get it by completing certain challenges.

The Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event has brought many interesting training challenges. Before activating them, players need to complete two quests that revolve around Dragonspine and a thief that stole Albedo's notes.

Here's how players can get the Cinnabar Spindle sword in Genshin Impact and refine it as well.

Genshin Impact Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event guide

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event further contains three parts:

Born of the Snow

Dragonspine Special Training

The first two parts are available to players at the moment, and the third will be released in a few days.

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Cinnabar Spindle can be received as a reward when players complete the Born of the Snow mini-event. They need to collect certain snowman components and assemble a Puffy Snowman near Dragonspine.

Cinnabar Spindle can be obtained as a reward for making a Puffy Snowman (Image via Genshin Impact)

How to collect Snowman components in Genshin Impact version 2.3

To collect Snowman components, players must complete the tracker training that is available under the Dragonspine Special Training section.

In a marked area, players should locate and melt eight piles of snow. These piles, when melted, drop snowman components such as hats, scarves, noses, arms, and more.

After collecting all the parts, players must click on the Born of the Snow section and locate a Puffy Snowman. The first snowman is near Dragonspine's edge and can be easily reached through the waypoint.

The location of the snowman has been marked on the image below:

Location of Puffy Snowman in new Dragonspine event (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Puffy Snowman should look like this with all the desired components:

Puffy Snowman in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

After making their first Snowman in Genshin Impact version 2.3, players can unlock the Cinnabar Spindle. The Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event also grants refinement materials for the weapon, which can be obtained from the Event Shop.

Players can earn the currency of the event by completing the Dragonspine Special Training.

The Genshin Impact community can certainly enjoy the festive season and Christmas in the frosty region of Dragonspine with the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event.

As of now, the mystery behind Albedo's Impostor is still unsolved, and it will be interesting to see how Eula, Amber, Bennett, and the traveler work together on it.

