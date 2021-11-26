Sucrose’s birthday date, mail, and gifts in Genshin Impact

Sucrose's birthday brings players more free rewards in Genshin Impact.

They don't have to do anything special to claim these freebies, either. The only requirement is to log in on her birthday. In Sucrose's case, players need to log in at some time on November 26, 2021. Her rewards are:

5x Spectral Nucleus

1x Nutritious Meal (V.593)

Her previous birthday rewards included one Hurricane Seed instead of five Spectral Nuclei, but it still has the Nutritious Meal (V.593). Players have nearly a year to claim this mail but only have one day to obtain it.

Sucrose's birthday in Genshin Impact: Basic details

Sucrose's birthday mail (Image via Genshin Impact)

The mail essentially talks about Sucrose's experiments going well, and she found some Spectral Nuclei in the back of a cupboard. She gives five of them to the player and then gives thanks to the player.

It's nothing too noteworthy, but it's free rewards all the same. The mail's text is different from last year's, although both reference luck on one's birthday.

When is Sucrose's birthday in Genshin Impact?

Sucrose's birthday art from 2020 (Image via miHoYo)

Sucrose's birthday in Genshin Impact is November 26, 2021. As long as a player logs into the game on that day, they can claim the free rewards (even if they don't own Sucrose).

All subsequent years will also take place on November 26. This birthday mail is Sucrose's second one, as the character has been playable since September 28, 2020. It's worth noting that not all players will get the mail at the same time.

For example, Americans will get it later than Europeans and Asians just by virtue of how timezones work.

What are Sucrose's birthday rewards in Genshin Impact?

The two rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Birthday rewards differ slightly from a year-to-year basis. For November 26, 2021, players will get:

5x Spectral Nucleus

1x Nutritious Meal (V.593)

Nutritious Meal (V.593) revives a fallen ally, heals them of 20% of their Max HP, and then restores an additional 1,500 HP. If players want to get more of this item, they need to use Sucrose to cook some Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake. The recipe for this food is available from a commission known as Food Delivery.

A Spectral Nucleus is used for leveling up Talents and Ascensions. Currently, the only characters to use it are Aloy and Kokomi. Four weapons also use it for their Ascensions:

"The Catch"

Everlasting Moonglow

Mounn's Moon

Polar Star

Usually, players need to defeat Level 60+ Specters to obtain this item. Alternatively, they can craft it at a crafting bench using three Spectral Hearts.

