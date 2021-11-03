All upcoming Genshin Impact character birthdays in November 2021

There are four characters' birthdays that Genshin Impact players should look forward to in November 2021.

Birthdays in Genshin Impact are an excuse to get some free items and some flavor text. The latter is nice for fans of the character, whereas the former is helpful for all players. It's usually not a must-have item, but players can still get whatever is offered to them in less than a minute.

The four characters who will have a birthday in November 2021 are:

Xiangling

Keqing

Sucrose

Kaeya

Every Genshin Impact character birthday in November 2021 that fans should know

These are four dates that Genshin Impact players should remember for the free birthday rewards:

November 2 (Xiangling)

(Xiangling) November 20 (Keqing)

(Keqing) November 26 (Sucrose)

(Sucrose) November 30 (Kaeya)

All four characters had a birthday back in 2020, but that doesn't mean their rewards will be identical. For example, Xiangling's birthday rewards are already out right now. Her 2021 items are noticeably different from her 2020 equivalent. Likewise, the flavor text is completely different.

Genshin Impact players should expect something slightly different for Keqing, Sucrose, and Kaeya this year compared to last year. For reference's sake, 2020's rewards will be listed below.

Xiangling's birthday

The earliest out of the bunch is Xiangling. Her birthday is November 2. Her 2021 mail includes the following rewards:

5 Pufferfish

1 Chili-Mince Cornbread Buns

1 Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish

By comparison, her 2020 rewards were:

1 Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish

10 Slime Condensates

This time around, her mail talks about Gouba wanting the Traveler to spend time with Xiangling on her birthday. She then rambles on about food and mentions that the Traveler can decide what they do.

Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish heals 34% of the user's Max HP, plus 980 HP every five seconds for a duration of 30 seconds.

It's an entirely different premise compared to the previous year, even if it's strictly text.

Keqing's birthday

The remaining three character's birthdays haven't happened yet, so their rewards are unknown at the time being. Keqing's birthday is on November 20. Her signature dish is Survival Grilled Fish, so it will likely appear as one of her birthday gifts.

Survival Grilled Fish heals 16% of the user's Max HP plus an additional 1,350 HP.

Last year's mail in Genshin Impact included:

1 Survival Grilled Fish

10 Cor Lapis

Sucrose's birthday

Sucrose has her birthday on November 26 in Genshin Impact. Her special dish is Nutritious Meal (V. 593), which revives a character, heals 20% of their Max HP plus an additional 1,500 HP.

Sucrose's birthday mail in Genshin Impact last year included:

1 Nutritious Meal (V. 593)

1 Hurricane Seed

Kaeya's birthday

Kaeya will have his birthday in Genshin Impact on November 30. Fruity Skewers is his signature dish, and it heals 16% of the user's Max HP and an additional 1,350 HP.

His mail last year included:

1 Fruity Skewers

5 Apple Cider

