Genshin Impact redeem code for November 2021: How to get 60 Primogems for free

A new redeem code for Genshin Impact was released in November 2021. The newly announced redemption code will provide 60 Primogems for players in Genshin Impact once they redeem it.

In Genshin Impact, Primogems are the valuable in-game currency. Primogems can be obtained through opening chests, performing quests, participating in events, and clearing abysses. All of these strategies, however, can be exhausting and difficult. Instead, Primogems are most easily obtained using redemption codes, especially for free-to-play gamers.

New Genshin Impact redemption code in November for 60 Primogems

The new redemption code was spread by the official Genshin Impact Discord. However, since the server is already full, new players who cannot enter might have missed the code.

Here is the redeem code for November 2021, along with the reward:

ETNU2DN5NZRR: 60 Primogems + 4 Adventurer's Experience

It is unknown whether the code is time-limited for a few hours or permanently available. Thus, readers are recommended to redeem it as fast as they can.

How to redeem code for Primogems in Genshin Impact

There are two methods gamers can use to redeem codes for Primogems in Genshin Impact. One is to use the official redemption webpage, and the other is to use the game itself.

Genshin Impact official redemption webpage (Image via Genshin Impact)

This first method eliminates the need for players to open their game because it can all be done through a web browser. However, players still need to claim the goodies before they expire by opening their in-game mail.

For the Genshin Impact official redemption webpage, readers can follow these steps:

Go to the Genshin Impact code redemption website. Log in using miHoYo account. Select their Genshin Impact account's server. Enter the redeemable codes in the 'Enter Redemption code' blank section. Click the 'Redeem' button to get the codes.

Redeem code in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second method is by entering the code in-game. The steps are as follows:

Launch Genshin Impact on their device. Go to Settings by clicking the Paimon icon on the top left corner of the screen after starting the game. Go to Accounts under Settings and select Redeem Rewards. To redeem the code, enter the redemption code and click Exchange.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Once gamers have completed the steps, they can check their mail in Genshin Impact to receive the Primogems and Adventurer's Experience. Please note that the code can only be redeemed once per account, and players are advised to use it as soon as possible.

Edited by Shaheen Banu