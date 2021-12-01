How to get snowman components and build it in Genshin Impact 2.3 version

In the titular event of Genshin Impact version 2.3, Shadows Amidst Snowstorms, gamers are building snowmen on Dragonspine.

To build these little creatures, Travelers need to collect various snowman components. Each snowman in Genshin Impact needs a head, eyes, nose, hat, scarf, and a pair of arms. Different versions of these components are available in the event, and players may also get some of these items from their friends.

How to get snowman components in Genshin Impact's Shadows Amidst Snowstorms

Genshin Impact players can get snowman components through the second part of the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event. In this part, Dragonspine Special Training, gamers can get snowman components in tracking and combat training challenges.

Tracking training tasks players with melting all the Ice Crystal Piles in an area. Some of these piles leave behind snowman components upon melting. The tracking training challenges also reward players with some snowman heads on the event page.

In combat training, Genshin Impact players must fight a wave of enemies. The Dragonspine weather is initially a big obstacle here, but players can hit the Lures with attacks infused with Scarlet Quartz to counter this. As a reward, combat training gives players a snowman head and some Primogems when a challenge is complete.

Genshin Impact players can also gift and receive snowman components with their friends. This feature is accessible in the Born of the Snow part of the event, with the "Exchange Components" tab.

How to build snowmen in Shadows Amidst Snowstorms

After completing Act I, gamers can build snowmen in Genshin Impact in Shadows Amidst Snowstorms. In the Born of the Snow part of the event, players can go to the Puffy Snowman just north of Dragonspine to make their build.

Here, players can build and customize their snowman with the various components they've obtained. After selecting all the components, the snowman may be saved to appear as desired in the overworld.

