Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun ascension materials and talent books: All resources listed

Raiden Shogun is set for a rerun in the second half of Genshin Impact patch 2.5 update. Considering she is one of the strongest characters within the game, it will not be surprising if a lot of players pull for her.
However, being an Inazuma character, all of her ascension materials are tied to that region. In fact, some of her materials are quite annoying to obtain and many of them require unlocking the Serai Island.
Thus, this article will guide players regarding all the materials they need for Raiden Shogun so that they can start farming for them now itself. Raiden Shogun’s banner is still quite some time away, thus players will have the opportunity to keep everything ready.
Storm Beads and Amakumo fruits are a must for ascending Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact
The materials that players will need to ascend Raiden Shogun in are as follows:
- Vajrada Amethyst Silver
- Storm Bead (Obtained from Thunder Manifestation world boss in Serai Island)
- Amakumo Fruit
- Old Handguard
The exact list of materials for each level of ascension, including the mora requirements, are provided below in detail.
Level 20
- 1 Vajrada Amethyst Silver
- 3 Amakumo Fruit
- 3 Old Handguard
- 20000 Mora
Level 40
- 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
- 2 Storm Beads
- 10 Amakumo Fruit
- 15 Old Handguard
- 40000 Mora
Level 50
- 6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
- 4 Storm Beads
- 20 Amakumo Fruit
- 15 Kageuchi Handguard
- 60000 Mora
Level 60
- 3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
- 8 Storm Beads
- 30 Amakumo Fruit
- 18 Kageuchi Handguard
- 80000 Mora
Level 70
- 6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
- 12 Storm Beads
- 45 Amakumo Fruit
- 12 Famed Handguard
- 100000 Mora
Level 80
- 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone
- 20 Storm Beads
- 60 Amakumo Fruit
- 24 Famed Handguard
- 120000 Mora
While Amakumo Fruit can be found in abundance on Serai Island, Storm Beads and Old Handguards will require quite a lot of farming.
Talent Ascension materials for Raiden Shogun
It is well-known that merely ascending a character is not enough as most of the damage is locked behind talents. Therefore, collecting the talent books and necessary materials are also very important.
The total materials and talent books required to ascend all three skills of Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact to level 10 are:
- 9 Teachings of Light
- 63 Guide to Light
- 63 Philosophies of Light
- 18 Old Handguard
- 66 Kageuchi Handguard
- 93 Famed Handguard
- 18 Molten Moment (Obtained from La Signora weekly boss)
- 3 Crown of Insight
- 4.9 million Mora
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Talent books namely Teachings of Light, Guide to Light and Philosophies of Light can be obtained from the Violet Court present in Inazuma itself. Guide to Light and Philosophies of Light can also be forged at the alchemy table using the Teachings of Light base talent material.