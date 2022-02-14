Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun ascension materials and talent books: All resources listed

Raiden Shogun is set for a rerun in the second half of Genshin Impact patch 2.5 update. Considering she is one of the strongest characters within the game, it will not be surprising if a lot of players pull for her.

However, being an Inazuma character, all of her ascension materials are tied to that region. In fact, some of her materials are quite annoying to obtain and many of them require unlocking the Serai Island.

Thus, this article will guide players regarding all the materials they need for Raiden Shogun so that they can start farming for them now itself. Raiden Shogun’s banner is still quite some time away, thus players will have the opportunity to keep everything ready.

Storm Beads and Amakumo fruits are a must for ascending Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

The materials that players will need to ascend Raiden Shogun in are as follows:

Vajrada Amethyst Silver

Storm Bead (Obtained from Thunder Manifestation world boss in Serai Island)

Amakumo Fruit

Old Handguard

The exact list of materials for each level of ascension, including the mora requirements, are provided below in detail.

The Vajrada Amethyst stones (Image via Genshin Impact)

Level 20

1 Vajrada Amethyst Silver

3 Amakumo Fruit

3 Old Handguard

20000 Mora

Level 40

3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

2 Storm Beads

10 Amakumo Fruit

15 Old Handguard

40000 Mora

Level 50

6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

4 Storm Beads

20 Amakumo Fruit

15 Kageuchi Handguard

60000 Mora

Level 60

3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

8 Storm Beads

30 Amakumo Fruit

18 Kageuchi Handguard

80000 Mora

Level 70

6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

12 Storm Beads

45 Amakumo Fruit

12 Famed Handguard

100000 Mora

Level 80

6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

20 Storm Beads

60 Amakumo Fruit

24 Famed Handguard

120000 Mora

Key ascension materials for Raiden Shogun (Image via Genshin Impact)

While Amakumo Fruit can be found in abundance on Serai Island, Storm Beads and Old Handguards will require quite a lot of farming.

Talent Ascension materials for Raiden Shogun

It is well-known that merely ascending a character is not enough as most of the damage is locked behind talents. Therefore, collecting the talent books and necessary materials are also very important.

Key Talent ascension materials for Raiden Shogun (Image via Genshin Impact)

The total materials and talent books required to ascend all three skills of Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact to level 10 are:

9 Teachings of Light

63 Guide to Light

63 Philosophies of Light

18 Old Handguard

66 Kageuchi Handguard

93 Famed Handguard

18 Molten Moment (Obtained from La Signora weekly boss)

3 Crown of Insight

4.9 million Mora

Talent books namely Teachings of Light, Guide to Light and Philosophies of Light can be obtained from the Violet Court present in Inazuma itself. Guide to Light and Philosophies of Light can also be forged at the alchemy table using the Teachings of Light base talent material.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul