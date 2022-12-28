Best Raiden Shogun build for Dendro/Hyperbloom in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 3.3 recently dropped the Phase II banners, with officials featuring rerun characters and their signature weapons. The Electro Archon, Raiden Shogun, happens to be one of the characters that's having her second rerun in Phase II.

The 5-star Electro character is an excellent unit that can take on multiple roles depending on the player's preference and playstyle. Her abilities allow her to regenerate Energy for the entire party as she can act as a battery while dealing massive AoE Electro damage on the field.

Furthermore, the release of the Dendro element and its new reactions with Electro has made Raiden Shogun a must-pull, opening up new builds for her as an off-field unit. Here's everything that players need to know about the best Raiden Shogun build for Dendro reaction teams in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Best Raiden Shogun build for Dendro reaction teams

Generally, Genshin Impact players use Raiden Shogun as an on-field DPS that can recharge energy for the whole party with her abilities. For this build, it's generally recommended to stack tons of energy recharge (ER%) on her since most of her damage multipliers are based on it.

Raiden Shogun is even more flexible than before (Image via HoYoverse)

With the arrival of Dendro and its new reactions, Raiden Shogun has become far more flexible with brand new builds and playstyles cropping up. The Dendro element has made Elemental Mastery a valuable stat for this character due to its ability to trigger Aggravate and Hyperbloom reactions.

If Raiden Shogun is constantly triggering multiple reactions in a Dendro team composition, focusing on an Elemental Mastery build will be more valuable. This way, Genshin Impact players can dish out more damage with just her Elemental Skill. Additionally, these reactions allow Raiden Shogun to comfortably take on the role of an off-field Electro enabler.

Best artifacts for Raiden Shogun's Dendro build

Use these artifacts for EM Raiden (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the best artifacts to use on Raiden Shogun when building her for Dendro team compositions:

Emblem of Severed Fate (EoSF)

Gilded Dreams

Wanderer's Troupe

The EoSF is the best-in-slot artifact set for an on-field Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact. Its 4-piece set bonus effect provides everything that she requires: Energy Recharge (ER%) and converting excess ER% to Elemental Burst DMG. Thanks to Raiden Shogun's ascension passive, she can build tons of ER to increase her own damage.

When building her as an off-field enabler, Raiden Shogun can take advantage of the 4-piece Gilded Dreams or a 2-piece combo between Gilded Dreams and Wanderer's Troupe. This way, players can boost her individual damage while she triggers reactions in Genshin Impact.

Best weapons for Raiden Shogun's Dendro build

Best on-field weapons and off-field weapons to use (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the best weapons for Raiden Shogun when building her for Dendro/Hyperbloom teams:

On-field weapons

Engulfing Lightning

Staff of Homa

Primordial Jade-Winged Spear

Skyward Spine

The Catch (F2P)

Off-field weapons

Dragon's Bane

Moonpiercer (F2P)

Favonius Lance

Ultimately, the best build for a Genshin Impact character is one that fits the individual's playstyle and helps them achieve their in-game goals. Whether they want to deal massive damage, provide support to the team, or something in between, there will be a build out there for players to use and succeed with.

