The Electro Archon of Genshin Impact, Raiden Shogun, has finally returned, making it her third banner and second rerun since release. She is one of the strongest characters in the game and this is a chance for players to get her before she goes away.

Genshin Impact has a gacha system to summon playable characters from event-limited banners and standard banners. This system also guarantees an event-limited character after a certain number of pulls, unofficially called the pity system.

New players who wish to summon Raiden Shogun might be wondering how many times they have to pull to get her. Hence, this guide is for beginners who want to understand the pity system.

Genshin Impact pity system for Raiden Shogun explained

Every new Genshin Impact patch features at least two event-limited character banners for players to summon using the in-game currencies known as Primogems or Intertwined Fates. Players can also use real money to buy them.

What is a soft pity?

The Genshin Impact gacha guarantees a player at least one five-star character in every 90 pulls. There is no official name for this, but the community likes to call it the pity system. Players can check their pity count by going to the Event Wish menu and clicking on the “History” option.

The soft pity in Genshin Impact means that every time a player reaches 75 pulls, their chances of getting a five-star character increase with every pull until they reach 90 pulls. When a player gets a five-star character, their pity resets, and they will have to pull at least 90 times again to get another five-star unit. The game's gacha system also guarantees players one four-star every 10 pulls.

50-50 System in Genshin Impact

The five-star character from soft pity isn’t guaranteed to be a limited character from the banner. There is a 50% chance that players will get the featured five-star character when they first pull on a new event-limited banner. Depending on the player’s summon history, they might also get a five-star unit that is not on the event-limited banner.

If a player gets a featured five-star, it is referred to as winning 50-50, but if they don’t, it is called losing 50-50. Losing 50-50 also guarantees that the next five-star character will be a featured character.

Similar to the five-star pity, players can also lose the 50-50 for four-star and get a non-featured four-star weapon or character, which guarantees their next four-star to be one of the featured characters.

So, a player needs a total of 180 summons to get a guaranteed Raiden Shogun if they are really unlucky, which means spending 28,800 Primogems or 180 Intertwined Fates. However, this does not mean that they cannot get her before reaching that point. With luck, they can even get her in under 70 pulls.

