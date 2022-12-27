Genshin Impact 3.3 Raiden Shogun rerun and weapons banner value

The second half of version 3.3 of Genshin Impact will feature a second rerun of the Electro Archon, the Raiden Shogun, and a rerun of the Hydro DPS Kamisato Ayato. Players are excited for these five-star characters as they have proved significant in the meta.

Genshin Impact 3.3 banners will also feature the signature weapons as five-star items with these characters. However, in terms of the banner value, the four-star characters and weapon values are also considered.

The value of the Raiden Shogun rerun, along with the character and weapons banner, has been assessed in this article.

Raiden Shogun rerun: character and weapon banner worth in Genshin Impact 3.3

Raiden Shogun banner in Genshin Impact 3.3 (Image via Twitter/@GenshinImpact)

The character banners for the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.3 will feature the four-stars Rosaria, Sayu, and Kujou Sara, along with the fan-favorite Raiden Shogun.

The Raiden Shogun, despite being an old character in terms of release, has continued to stay relevant in the abyss. She is extremely F2P friendly to build and runs on the Emblem of Severed Fate, which is quite resin friendly. Her versatile playstyle and team composition has been further improved by the introduction of the dendro element and the reactions it offers.

Rosaria is a Cryo Polearm user who can take on the role of physical DPS or Cryo burst support in the team. Sayu is an Anemo claymore user who can also act as a healer. Sara has proved to be a great support for Raiden Shogun.

Despite being good characters in different roles and aspects, they are all situationally good. Most of them are heavily dependent on their constellations to maximize their outputs.

Weapons banner in Genshin Impact 3.3 (Image via Twitter/@GenshinImpact)

Besides the character banners, phase two of Genshin Impact 3.3 will have the usual Epitome Invocation. Players can choose a weapon and chart a course towards it. They might get one of the two featured or a generic five-star weapon from the standard banner.

If they don't get their chosen weapon, they will get one fate point which will accumulate up to two times until the player gets the desired weapon.

Usually, it is not recommended for F2P players to pull on the weapon banner. However, the five stars on the weapon banner in the second phase of version 3.3 have great value. The Haran Geppaku Futsu is a sword with a CRIT rate substat of up to 33.1%. As a CRIT-based weapon, it is good for any sword wielding DPS character.

Engulfing Lightning is a polearm based on Energy Recharge. Despite that, it is a very good weapon for Raiden and many characters in Genshin Impact, like Xiangling and Shenhe. Although The Catch is a great free-to-play option, it is recommended to have multiple good weapons for the characters since the players can only have one Catch.

The banner also features event-exclusive four-stars like the claymore Akuoumaru and the bow Mouun's Moon. Both have ATK% substats and are good weapon options for most characters.

To sum it up, the weapons banner in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.3 is of great value, and players who need a good weapon can pull on the banner. The character banner for the Raiden Shogun rerun is mediocre in terms of the four stars it can offer.

However, any player looking to obtain the five-star character should definitely invest in the character banner as the Raiden Shogun continues to be a great character since her release.

