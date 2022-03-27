Genshin Impact officially reveals Ayato’s signature weapon, Haran Geppaku Futsu: Stats and passives explained

Genshin Impact 2.6 will appear with Kamisato Ayato on the wish banner along with his signature weapon, Haran Geppaku Futsu, on the Epitome Invocation. The community already had information about the signature weapons, their stats, and passive, but it was all subject to change until there was any official announcement.

Not to mention, many changes were applied to Haran Geppaku Futsu during the 2.6 beta. A recent tweet from the official Genshin Impact Twitter page showed an official infographic of Ayato's signature weapon.

This article will cover all the official information about Haran Geppaku’s stats and passive ability in Genshin Impact.

Official information about Ayato signature weapon Haran Geppaku Futsu in Genshin Impact 2.6

Haran Geppaku Futsu - official stats and passive (Image via HoYoverse)

Kamisato Ayato is expected to fill the role of a DPS or sub-DPS with Elemental Skill being his major source of damage when staying active on the field. He can also use his Elemental Burst to help the party with large Hydro AoE damage while staying off-field.

Ayato’s Signature weapon is designed in a way that compliments both the types of playstyles mentioned above (on-field and off-field).

As expected from the signature weapon, Haran Geppaku Futsu is a 5-star sword with a high base attack and Crit-rate as its secondary stat. Here are all the base stats on the weapon at level 1 and level 90:

Level 1

Base ATK: 46

Crit-Rate: 7.2%

Level 90

Base ATK: 608

Crit-Rate: 33.1%

As mentioned earlier, many changes were applied to the passive ability of this weapon, which is a huge plus for people who are willing to summon the weapon banner for Haran Geppaku Futsu. The new passive that has been officially announced by Genshin Impact is as follows:

Character equipping this weapon will obtain 12% All Elemental Bonus.

When nearby party members use Elemental Skills, the character equipping this weapon will gain a Wavespike stack. These stacks can be gained once every 0.3 seconds for a maximum of 2 stacks.

These stacks are consumed when the character equipping this weapon uses Elemental Skill. Each consumed stack will increase Normal ATK damage by 20% for 8 seconds.

Genshin Impact: Materials to farm for Haran Geppaku Futsu

There is no doubt that Ayato's damage output will skyrocket if players can obtain Haran Geppaku Futsu for him. Players willing to summon for Ayato’s signature weapon from Epitome Invocation should start farming materials to max out the weapon’s ascension level.

These are the following materials players will need to ascend Haran Geppaku Futsu:

5x Narukami's Wisdom

14x Narukami's Joy

14x Narukami's Affection

6x Narukami's Valor

23x Gloomy Statuette

27x Dark Statuette

41x Deathly Statuette

15x Old Handguard

23x Kaguechi Handguard

27x Famed Handguard

225,000 Mora (not including Mora spent on leveling up the weapon)

Gloomy/Dark/Deathly Statuette is a new type of weapon ascension material that has yet to be introduced in the new 2.6 update. Hence, players can farm the rest from Inazuma during the current version of Genshin Impact.

