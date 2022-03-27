Genshin Impact 2.6 update countdown, release date, time, and maintenance schedule

Genshin Impact 2.6 will be playable at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022. Maintenance will begin on the same day but will occur from 6:00 AM (UTC+8) to 10:59 AM (UTC+8). These times are based on past precedence for recent version updates and when a 2.5 event is expected to end.

If Travelers check Three Realms Gateway Offering in the game, they should see that the time remaining section will end around the time maintenance begins. Aside from that, there is plenty of content for them to look forward to once the update goes live:

Ayato and Venti banners

The Chasm

New enemies

New quests

A new Archon Quest

Primogem compensation

Genshin Impact 2.6 countdown (Release date, time, and maintenance)

The above countdown will let players know when Genshin Impact 2.6 will become playable without knowing specific time zones. It counts down to 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022, and Daylight Savings won't affect it. UTC+8 correlates with Chinese time, which doesn't currently use Daylight Savings in any capacity.

It's also worth noting that this is the expected time for Ayato and Venti's banners to go live. Ayato will finally be making his grand debut in this update, while Venti is having a rerun nearly a year since his last one.

Note: Any delays in maintenance will inevitably delay the launch of Genshin Impact 2.6. miHoYo is usually punctual when it comes to timing, but it's still something for Travelers to consider.

Maintenance always begins at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) for version updates, so it should be no different. The Three Realms Gateway Offering event ends this time, further giving it more credibility. Once maintenance begins, Travelers will be unable to play the game until it finishes.

It's always slated to last for five hours (at least based on past patch notes). The previous countdown gives a player an idea of when the game will become playable.

In essence:

Release date: March 30, 2022

March 30, 2022 Maintenance start time: 6:00 AM (UTC+8)

6:00 AM (UTC+8) Maintenance end time: 11:00 AM (UTC+8)

Genshin Impact 2.6

In case Travelers missed it, this Version 2.6 Special Program covered the most essential parts of the forthcoming update. Alternatively, several leaks also heavily influence what players can expect from it. Not all of it will be available when the subsequent update launches, but a sizable amount of it will be.

There will be a plethora of content for Travelers to enjoy, so hopefully, they look forward to it.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Do you always try to play Genshin Impact ASAP when an update comes out? Yes No 0 votes so far