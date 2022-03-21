Genshin Impact 2.6 release date, maintenance time, and countdown

Genshin Impact players won't have to wait much longer for the 2.6 update to release, as it is set to arrive on March 30. The update will bring players to a huge festival in Inazuma that is set to feature many of the game's most popular characters.

Fans have a lot to look forward to in this update, including the release of Kamisato Ayato, one of the most anticipated 5-stars so far. Gamers can find out when the update is set to go live, along with a countdown to its release here.

Genshin Impact 2.6 release details revealed

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



On the surface of the reflective water, stories of the past are gradually emerging...



youtu.be/LqCwQicfMuc



#GenshinImpact A vast wind breezes across the fields and encounters the illustrious poetry and pictures of the violet garden.On the surface of the reflective water, stories of the past are gradually emerging... A vast wind breezes across the fields and encounters the illustrious poetry and pictures of the violet garden.On the surface of the reflective water, stories of the past are gradually emerging...youtu.be/LqCwQicfMuc#GenshinImpact

Genshin Impact 2.6 will release on March 30, and fans will definitely want to prepare for its arrival. There is a ton coming during this update, including some amazing rerun banners and the release of Kamisato Ayato.

This update will also feature one of the most exciting stories yet, as characters from across Teyvat interact for the first time. Gamers won't want to miss out on this update when it goes live, so they should make sure to be ready for the update maintenance on the day of its release.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/67…



#GenshinImpact In Version 2.6, a new area, The Chasm, will be available in Liyue. Let's take a look at the new gameplay for The Chasm.See Full Details >>> In Version 2.6, a new area, The Chasm, will be available in Liyue. Let's take a look at the new gameplay for The Chasm.See Full Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/67…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/Xj4tWrqWrG

This maintenance will go live around five hours before the expected update release time. Fans can expect this maintenance at these times around the world:

5:00 pm Eastern Standard Time

2:00 pm Pacific Standard Time

5:00 am Chinese Standard Time

2:30 am Indian Standard Time

10:00 pm British Summer Time

This maintenance may last for the full five hours, though the time is always variable based on how quickly the game pushes out the update. Players will want to keep a close eye on the game to make sure they don't miss its release as soon as it goes live.

This countdown timer is set to end when the 2.6 maintenance is expected to complete, though players will want to check an hour or two before it expires as the update may go live earlier. Once this counter ends, fans will be able to begin their journey through 2.6 and summon for the brand new 5-star, Kamisato Ayato, along with exploring the mysterious Chasm.

Genshin Impact's latest update is arriving soon, and players only have a few days left for it to arrive.

