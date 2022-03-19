Genshin Impact 2.6 event to feature Ayato, Itto, Thoma, Albedo and others

Genshin Impact 2.6's latest event features tons of characters from across Teyvat, including Ayato, Ayaka, Albedo, Klee, and even Venti himself. Players will be able to see all these characters interact for the first time thanks to the new Irodori Festival.

This event is a massive celebration in Inazuma that focuses on the region finally opening its doors to the rest of the world. Fans will be able to participate in tons of different mini-games and experience a new story that will likely be lots of fun. Here's what's known about the festival so far.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Irodori Festival revealed

The Zephyr of the Violet Garden update has just been fully revealed, and players have a ton to look forward to from this huge event. This event brings them to Ritou, the island in Inazuma that has finally opened its borders and is allowing travelers from across the world to arrive in the region.

Characters like Albedo and Xingqiu are there for literary reasons, while characters like Venti and Klee are off on an adventure of their own. Of course, Inazuman natives like Arataki Itto and Thoma will make appearances as well and players won't want to miss out.

alex @rezhongprophet our favourites from all corners of teyvat will visit inazuma for the new festival our favourites from all corners of teyvat will visit inazuma for the new festival https://t.co/KnUm0SJNAE

These characters are all showing up to take part in this huge festival, as it is the first time that many people around the world have been able to set foot in Inazuma. The region has had its borders closed off for so long that everyone wants to journey there and experience the sights for themselves.

Fans will definitely enjoy seeing the reactions of their favorite characters as they journey through the islands. This event will also feature tons of rewards and mini-games for players to complete.

Childe💧🐳 @Childe_txt // We'll also get a free Xingqiu once we finish the event! // We'll also get a free Xingqiu once we finish the event! https://t.co/bdrKjDrRRe

These rewards include Primogems, Mora, Talent materials, and even a free copy of Xingqiu. The last reward is particularly of note, given that Xingqiu is an incredible character, and fans won't want to miss out on this opportunity.

Acquiring this copy of Xingqiu won't take too much effort, though it will likely take a few days for players to complete all the tasks required to unlock him. This event will certainly provide fans with a lot to complete and a ton of rewards for doing so.

Genshin Impact 2.6 promises players a massive event with tons of great character interactions, and they will definitely want to take part when it launches on March 30.

