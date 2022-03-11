Is Raiden Shogun C2 worth it in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact 2.5 has begun its Raiden Shogun rerun banner, giving players the chance to summon the powerful Electro Archon once more.

Those who summoned Raiden Shogun during her original run may be wondering if they should get their hands on her powerful constellations.

Raiden Shogun has one of the strongest constellations in Genshin Impact, and it is also very early in her constellations list. This means those who want a significant boost in the character's damage output may want to wish for her amazing C2.

Here's what players should keep in mind about Raiden Shogun's second constellation.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Raiden Shogun's C2 explained

Genshin Impact players who utilize Raiden Shogun may want to consider getting her incredibly powerful second constellation, as it increases her damage by an absurd amount. This can take thousands of Primogems to attain.

However, players who are willing to spend on extra Genesis Crystals or those who have saved up for months will definitely want to spend their hard-earned savings on this boost.

Raiden Shogun's Constellation 2 is recommended for any player who frequently uses the character in their teams, as its effect is insanely powerful:

Steelbreaker: While Raiden Shogun is in the Musou Isshin state during her Elemental Burst, her attacks will ignore 60% of an opponent's Defense stat.

🎀🍫Venus😈𖤐 @himekitkat So i decided to get C2 raiden and c6 sara So i decided to get C2 raiden and c6 sara 😳😳 https://t.co/s7g3Sedsi3

This constellation can result in a nearly 40% boost in Raiden Shogun's overall damage. She can cut straight through an enemy's defenses without having to worry about their damage mitigation.

With her Elemental Burst now ignoring a huge portion of enemy defenses, Raiden Shogun can freely slash and deal massive damage to her foes. She can also do all this while generating tons of energy for her teammates. The improvement to her damage output even rivals the boost gained by using her signature weapon.

How many Primogems does it take to get to Raiden C2?

Many players won't summon Raiden Shogun's C2 because constellations on 5-star featured characters are difficult to acquire without spending money.

To be 100% certain that they will get Raiden Shogun's Constellation 2 in the worst-case scenario, players will need to have 86,400 Primogems saved up. This accounts for a player losing 50/50 each time they try to summon the character.

Players can still get lucky when they wish, but if they fail to get Raiden Shogun's Constellation 2, they can always hold on to their pity for a future character.

It's a tough call to make, but given the massive damage boosts that Raiden Shogun's constellation provides, it is definitely worth it.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh