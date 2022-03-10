Best Raiden Shogun teams to use in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss in March 2022

Genshin Impact 2.5 will finally see the return of the Raiden Shogun, a powerful 5-star character who excels in some of the game's most challenging content.

Raiden can provide tons of damage to a team, allowing players to take down even the toughest enemies. Thanks to her exceptional team synergies, she can enable or even lead some of the strongest teams in the game, especially in the Spiral Abyss.

Raiden has consistently remained at the top of the charts for Spiral Abyss usage. Players can find some of her best Abyss teams here.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Genshin Impact: Best Raiden Shogun Abyss teams

たまごーくん @tamagolover22 raiden comp 12-1 second half abyss raiden comp 12-1 second half abyss https://t.co/PDGCp2Hqni

Genshin Impact's Raiden Shogun can provide an insane amount of value to her team, courtesy of her high damage output and amazing energy generation.

Thanks to her ability to provide her allies with tons of extra energy, she can enable incredible teams that can easily destroy the Spiral Abyss.

Players who want an amazing addition to their Spiral Abyss teams will want to pick up the Raiden Shogun during this rerun.

1) Raiden Superconduct team

The Raiden Shogun has some amazing synergy with Eula, another powerful 5-star character who focuses on dealing physical damage. This is thanks to Raiden's ability to enable a Superconduct reaction that shreds enemy resistance to physical damage.

With this debuff on foes, Eula will be able to deal devastating amounts of damage with her Normal Attacks. She could even one-shot bosses with her Elemental Burst.

2) Raiden and Yae team

The Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko can work together incredibly well, which is fitting given their shared story significance.

Yae Miko's Elemental Skill can trigger Raiden's successive attacks without players needing to lift a finger. This means enemies can be struck with powerful bolts of Electro damage from a great distance.

Yae's powerful Elemental Burst requires a ton of energy. This can easily be granted by Raiden Shogun's energy recharging skills.

3) Raiden National

charlene @penguinodoggo



nope i dont need a geo character 👁 👁 Raiden National vs Golden Wolflordnope i dont need a geo character 👁 Raiden National vs Golden Wolflordnope i dont need a geo character 👁👄👁 https://t.co/2Mi9INe8sL

Raiden Shogun's national team has been one of the strongest teams in the game since her release. The team can dish out insane amounts of damage with tons of safety.

Thanks to Raiden Shogun and Bennett, Xiangling and Xinqgiu have nearly unlimited uptime on their Elemental Bursts. This allows players to destroy enemies with repeated reactions.

This team has proven itself time and time again in the Abyss, and players who have all the required characters will definitely want to give it a try.

Team composition is an important part of completing Genshin Impact's difficult content. Players definitely won't be disappointed by Raiden Shogun's best teams.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh