Kokomi vs Raiden Shogun: Which character is more valuable in Genshin Impact 2.5?

Genshin Impact 2.5's rerun banners are set to be released soon, and players will get another chance to pull for two of Inazuma's strongest characters.

Sangonomiya Kokomi and the Raiden Shogun will once again appear on the featured banner. Both characters are incredibly useful, but most F2P players will only be able to pick one of them.

Choosing the right 5-star can be tricky. Fortunately, these two characters fit very different roles, making the decision a lot easier.

Which rerun banner to wish on in Genshin Impact 2.5

Raiden Shogun has been an incredible pick in the game since her release. She synergizes well with many teams and can deal an insane amount of damage.

Sangonomiya Kokomi, on the other hand, was initially overlooked by many players. However, she has since risen to a much higher value thanks to her healing.

Choosing the correct 5-star character comes down to what a player needs for their team, as both characters fulfill very different roles.

Why players should pick Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun is an excellent DPS choice and an incredible enabler for teams like her powerful Raiden National Team. The team takes advantage of her ability to provide extra Energy Recharge for her allies. This allows them to utilize their Elemental Bursts often, dealing massive damage to foes.

Players who want to clear the Spiral Abyss with ease will definitely want to pick up Raiden Shogun. She has topped the Abyss charts for several updates and remains one of the game's best choices for damage.

Why players should pick Sangonomiya Kokomi

In terms of making the game easier to play, not many characters can measure up to Sangonomiya Kokomi.

Kokomi provides some of the best healing in the game and can damage enemies from range. She is also very tanky thanks to her build path, giving players the ability to survive long battles by outlasting their enemies.

Players who have been losing their Abyss runs due to low health or death due to Corrosion will want to give Kokomi a chance. She can prevent both of these scenarios with ease.

Genshin Impact's newest banners present players with a difficult choice, but selecting the right character can save them thousands of Primogems.

