Heizou to be a 4-star Anemo character, as per Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a lot about Shikanoin Heizou, a unique new character from Inazuma, though a lot is still uncertain. Players can learn about Heizou from character dialogue, but his exact appearance has yet to be leaked.

Several leakers have stated that he will utilize the Anemo element, though his rarity is still unconfirmed. According to the most recent information, Heizou won't be releasing until a much later update, so fans may not be able to see him until around version 2.8. Players can find out more about Shikanoin Heizou here.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Shikanoin Heizou details revealed

- 4✰ Anemo

- Uses young male model (Bennett/Chongyun/Gorou) and is the shortest of them so far, even shorter that Xiao

- Most likely arriving sometime before 3.0



A troublesome young detective from Inazuma. Ayaka, Sara, Thoma, Kokomi, and Gorou all have voice lines about him.



Thanks to leaks from sources in the community, players can find out a ton about Shikanoin Heizou, from his element to his star-rarity and more. Though most of this is still unconfirmed, it is corroborated by a lot of the data that has been mined from the game's beta files, and players can expect some of it to remain accurate.

Still, everything is subject to change throughout the beta stages, so fans should take this information with a grain of salt. To begin with, Heizou's current element is listed as Anemo, and his rarity is 4-stars.

Raven @pinkitoshi Genshin artists , Heizou leak based on this Old edo period japanese clothing for police and jitte. Genshin artists , Heizou leak based on this Old edo period japanese clothing for police and jitte. https://t.co/CkKndhgTF9

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that he will utilize a Jitte as a weapon during one of his abilities, though his main weapon is still unknown.

Jitte was a weapon utilized by Japanese police forces throughout the Edo period, and it makes sense for Heizou to utilize one as he classifies himself as a detective. Heizou has been referenced by several characters in the game's dialogue as a crafty and strange detective who discovers the truth through his own means.

A troublesome young detective from Inazuma. Ayaka, Sara, Thoma, Kokomi, and Gorou all have voice lines about him.



He can be quite troublesome to deal with, and has caused a lot of fuss for many of Inazuma's residents. Players will definitely want to check out Heizou for themselves when his design is officially released, as it will likely be totally unique. Heizou utilizes the teen male body type, making him the same size as characters like Xingqiu and Chongyun.

Unfortunately for fans, his model has yet to turn up in the files, making it hard to say exactly what he looks like.

A leak from a respected source states that players may be able to look forward to his release during the 2.8 update, though confirmation on this will have to wait until update 2.7 arrives. At this point, data-miners will be able to pore over the files in the 2.8 beta and finally reveal Heizou's true appearance.

Genshin Impact leaks continue to shine a light on new characters, and Shikanoin Heizou is one of the most enigmatic so far.

