Genshin Impact: Ayato's materials and ascension resources leaked ahead of official release

Ayato's ascension materials revealed (Image via Genshin Impact)
Tariq Hassan
ANALYST
Modified Mar 05, 2022 02:56 PM IST
Feature

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed Kamisato Ayato's ascension materials before his official release later this month. Players who have been waiting for Ayato's release should begin farming his materials now, as all of his necessary resources can be acquired in advance.

Fans can use this helpful guide to find a list of Ayato's materials, making it a lot easier to prefarm for him. Ayato's ascension items aren't too difficult to find, and can all be acquired within Inazuma's borders.

Here's what Ayato will need to get to level 90 in the game's latest update.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato's ascension materials revealed

Kamisato Ayato Ascension Guide, keep in mind, it is subject to change! https://t.co/IRwzMO5Ld0

Thanks to datamines from the Genshin Impact 2.6 beta, players now know exactly what Ayato will need to ascend to level 90, making prefarming for him much easier.

Ayato's required items are surprisingly similar to his younger sibling Ayaka, which makes sense considering they use the same sword style. They will both need plenty of items from across Inazuma, so fans should start farming early if they plan to summon for Ayato.

Here's what he will need to get to level 90:

Ascension #Boss Gem:Specialty:Enemy drop: Boss drop:Mora
11x Varunada Lazurite Sliver3x Sakura Bloom3x Old HandguardN/A20,000x
23x Varunada Lazurite Fragment10x Sakura Bloom15x Old Handguard2x Dew of Repudiation40,000x
36x Varunada Lazurite Fragment20x Sakura Bloom12x Kageuchi Handguard4x Dew of Repudiation60,000x
43x Varunada Lazurite Chunk30x Sakura Bloom18x Kageuchi Handguard8x Dew of Repudiation80,000x
56x Varunada Lazurite Chunk45x Sakura Bloom12x Famed Handguard12x Dew of Repudiation100,000x
66x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone60x Sakura Bloom24x Famed Handguard20x Dew of Repudiation120,000x

Ayato's ascension items can be tough to get without knowing where to go, but thanks to community-created guides, farming items in Genshin Impact isn't too tough. Players can follow these guides to help find all of Ayato's necessary items quicker.

1) Varunada Lazurite and Dew of Repudiation

These items drop from the powerful Hydro Hypostasis, a boss that can be found on Watatsumi Island. Players who want to ascend their Ayato will need to take down this boss, and it is hidden behind a small puzzle on the island.

Taking down the boss isn't too tough as long as players are prepared for its unique mechanics.

2) Sakura Bloom

Farming Sakura Blooms can be tough as they are scattered throughout Inazuma, but with a guide it becomes much easier. Players can gather quite a few Sakura Blooms, though they will need to bring a consistent Electro character if they want to collect them.

3) Kageuchi Handguard

These items drop from the many samurai who populate Inazuma's islands, and while fans will need a ton of them to ascend their Ayato, collecting a bunch isn't too hard given the sheer amount of samurai to defeat.

Fans can follow simple routes to take down a bunch of them and collect these handguards.

Ascending Ayato won't be difficult as long as players make sure they gather these important items before Genshin Impact 2.6 launches.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Quick Links:

