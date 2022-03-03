When is Genshin Impact releasing Kamisato Ayato?

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the release date for Kamisato Ayato, the game's newest 5-star character. Ayato is a powerful Hydro sword wielder who can slash through his foes with a blade of pure water. He can also summon a storm of rippling blades that will rain down upon enemies and deal tons of damage.

Fans of Ayato's unique skills and swordsmanship will definitely want to save up their Primogems, as his release isn't too far away. He will be released as the first banner of update 2.6, giving players a few more weeks to prepare for his arrival.

Ayato set to be released along with Genshin Impact's 2.6 update

Kamisato Ayato 🧋 28 DAYS @ayatohour // genshin sus leaks



AYATO IS THE FIRST BANNER IN 2.6 // genshin sus leaksAYATO IS THE FIRST BANNER IN 2.6

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed that Kamisato Ayato is set to be released as the first banner of the new update. This means that he will be released alongside the new version on March 30.

Kamisato Ayato will likely be an incredible Hydro DPS character with great synergies, though fans have noticed that he has room for improvement in a few areas. He has received several buffs over the course of the beta and looks like he will be released in an even stronger state soon.

min | KAMISATO AYATO 🌊 @HUTAO1ST // GENSHIN LEAKS



THIS IS HOW WE'LL BE MEETING AYATO FOR THE FIRST TIME??? IN RITOU??? // GENSHIN LEAKS THIS IS HOW WE'LL BE MEETING AYATO FOR THE FIRST TIME??? IN RITOU??? https://t.co/NjdPDrfIAZ

Kamisato Ayato will be heavily featured in the 2.6 update, as he is the main focus of the new Irodori Festival event. He will likely be the player's guide during the event, as well as a recurring character during the cutscenes.

Fans will definitely enjoy spending this extra time with Ayato, as he has been long awaited by the community.

min | KAMISATO AYATO 🌊 @HUTAO1ST // GENSHIN LEAKS



AYATO AND KAZUHA WORK SO WELL TOGETHER... AS EXPECTED OF THE YOUNG MASTERS OF THEIR CLANS // GENSHIN LEAKS AYATO AND KAZUHA WORK SO WELL TOGETHER... AS EXPECTED OF THE YOUNG MASTERS OF THEIR CLANS https://t.co/TeFDL9t4fq

Gameplay-wise, Ayato won't disappoint as his unique Hydro infusion swordplay is unlike anything else seen in the game so far. Ayato can perform several wide sweeping slashes that can clear out the battlefield as he devastates his foes with the power of Hydro.

His Elemental Burst is also in synergy with characters like Ganyu and Venti, as his Hydro droplets can hit multiple enemies at the same time. Making unique team compositions with Ayato shouldn't be too hard and fans will want to experiment further once he gets released in Genshin Impact.

min | KAMISATO AYATO 🌊 @HUTAO1ST



AYATO'S E AND RAIDEN'S E LOOKS AND SOUNDS SO SATISFYING TOGETHER THEY'RE LITERALLY SLASHING EVERYTHING UP // genshin leaksAYATO'S E AND RAIDEN'S E LOOKS AND SOUNDS SO SATISFYING TOGETHER THEY'RE LITERALLY SLASHING EVERYTHING UP // genshin leaksAYATO'S E AND RAIDEN'S E LOOKS AND SOUNDS SO SATISFYING TOGETHER THEY'RE LITERALLY SLASHING EVERYTHING UP 😭😭 https://t.co/fAxoBvSola

As another addition to Inazuma's 5-star roster, players can look forward to another incredible character once Kamisato Ayato makes his debut in Genshin Impact's 2.6 update. With the new version set to launch on March 30, the wait won't be long at all.

