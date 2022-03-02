How to use Genshin Impact wish simulators for new banners

Genshin Impact's banners can take tons of Primogems to wish on, and some players may want to test out their luck without wasting any of their precious resources. Luckily, there is a way for fans to make as many wishes as they want without spending a single dime.

Fans can utilize this method to see how lucky they are on a given day, to test the waters on a new banner, or even just to see what it's like to be a whale. Genshin Impact wish simulators are a fun way to pass the time, and fans can learn how to use them here.

Genshin Impact: How to use wish simulators

omi 🦕 @dnsIeif y’all apparently there is a genshin wish simulator for those who want to wish but are saving primogems. anyways y’all apparently there is a genshin wish simulator for those who want to wish but are saving primogems. anyways https://t.co/c7PZV02Ein

Genshin Impact wish simulators are websites or applications created by fans that allow others to perform virtual wishes without spending any resources. This means that users can continue to roll as often as they want to continually get new characters or rare 5-star drops.

This can be a fun way to spend some time, and many gamers use wish simulators to see how lucky they can get. Here's how fans can use a Wish Simulator:

1) Open Wish Simulator application or website

Uzair Ashraf's wish simulator (Image via Uzair Ashraf)

With a wide variety of wish simulator options, players have a lot of different versions to choose from. This guide will use Uzair Ashraf's Wish Simulator, found through any search engine.

This wish simulator has a lot of features, including a history option and the ability to swap between banners. Once players have it loaded up, they can begin choosing their banner.

nana @KISHIBEPEDIA

gi-wish-simulator.uzairashraf.dev woah genshin wish simulator do it i wanna know who u pulled woah genshin wish simulator do it i wanna know who u pulled gi-wish-simulator.uzairashraf.dev https://t.co/VmjRgP0P5b

2) Select banner of choice

Pick the banner (Image via Uzair Ashraf)

By clicking the settings button, fans can choose which banner they want to summon and prepare to begin wishing. This wish simulator can even swap to the weapon banner or the standard banner, making the choices even more numerous.

Once gamers have settled on the banner of choice, they can move to the next step.

3) Begin wishing

The wishing process (Image via Uzair Ashraf)

Now users can begin wishing as often as they'd like or until they get a character they've been hunting for. As the wish simulator doesn't need any currency to use, fans can continually wish until they're satisfied.

aspen!🍂 @RYUSUlS cw // loud voice



even the genshin wish simulator doesn't want me to have venti,, i can't do this march 17th better not be like this cw // loud voice even the genshin wish simulator doesn't want me to have venti,, i can't do this march 17th better not be like this https://t.co/QimCoVvN6K

This wish simulator follows the same system as Genshin Impact, meaning pity still applies. Testing luck with this simulator is super easy and can keep gamers from spending any extra Primogems when they get the urge to do some wishes.

4) Check wish history

The wish history page (Image via Uzair Ashraf)

By clicking the inventory button in the bottom left corner, players can access their inventory. This tab displays all the characters they have acquired while using the wish simulator and shows a simulated cost of their accumulated wishes.

This is a fun way to see how many 5-stars one fan can collect while also seeing just how much they have saved on Primogems by not wishing in-game.

Genshin Impact's wish simulators are a unique and fun way for fans to spend some time and do tons of wishes.

