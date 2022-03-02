How to use Genshin Impact wish simulators for new banners

Genshin Impact's banners can take tons of Primogems to wish on, and some players may want to test out their luck without wasting any of their precious resources. Luckily, there is a way for fans to make as many wishes as they want without spending a single dime.
Fans can utilize this method to see how lucky they are on a given day, to test the waters on a new banner, or even just to see what it's like to be a whale. Genshin Impact wish simulators are a fun way to pass the time, and fans can learn how to use them here.
Genshin Impact: How to use wish simulators
Genshin Impact wish simulators are websites or applications created by fans that allow others to perform virtual wishes without spending any resources. This means that users can continue to roll as often as they want to continually get new characters or rare 5-star drops.
This can be a fun way to spend some time, and many gamers use wish simulators to see how lucky they can get. Here's how fans can use a Wish Simulator:
1) Open Wish Simulator application or website
With a wide variety of wish simulator options, players have a lot of different versions to choose from. This guide will use Uzair Ashraf's Wish Simulator, found through any search engine.
This wish simulator has a lot of features, including a history option and the ability to swap between banners. Once players have it loaded up, they can begin choosing their banner.
2) Select banner of choice
By clicking the settings button, fans can choose which banner they want to summon and prepare to begin wishing. This wish simulator can even swap to the weapon banner or the standard banner, making the choices even more numerous.
Once gamers have settled on the banner of choice, they can move to the next step.
3) Begin wishing
Now users can begin wishing as often as they'd like or until they get a character they've been hunting for. As the wish simulator doesn't need any currency to use, fans can continually wish until they're satisfied.
This wish simulator follows the same system as Genshin Impact, meaning pity still applies. Testing luck with this simulator is super easy and can keep gamers from spending any extra Primogems when they get the urge to do some wishes.
4) Check wish history
By clicking the inventory button in the bottom left corner, players can access their inventory. This tab displays all the characters they have acquired while using the wish simulator and shows a simulated cost of their accumulated wishes.
This is a fun way to see how many 5-stars one fan can collect while also seeing just how much they have saved on Primogems by not wishing in-game.
Genshin Impact's wish simulators are a unique and fun way for fans to spend some time and do tons of wishes.
