Genshin Impact leakers share more leaks on Heizou and his appearance

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed some more information about the upcoming character Shikanoin Heizou. Heizou is an Inazuman detective who players have yet to see in-game, and many have speculated about his appearance. Leaks have indicated that he will be arriving soon as a playable character, but not much is known about his gameplay.

Many players have been waiting for confirmation on his appearance ever since the initial leaks, as they stated that he would be the first character sporting a mustache. Players can read some new leaks about Heizou's appearance here.

Genshin Impact leaks: More about Shikanoin Heizou revealed

These new Genshin Impact leaks come courtesy of Lumie, a respected leaker in the community. They are quite vague, however, as not much is revealed about Heizou aside from some new information about his Element and weapon.

Heizou's gameplay information is scarce, and this leak reveals that he will utilize the Anemo element in-game, making him the third Anemo user from Inazuma. Heizou may end up being a powerful support if this is the case, though considering his unique weapon, he may be another Anemo main DPS.

These leaks have revealed that Heizou will utilize a jitte in his kit somehow, though it is not his main weapon. A jitte is a Japanese weapon that was common with police in the Edo period of Japan. It makes sense that Heizou would utilize one of these unique weapons, as he calls himself a premier detective.

While some characters disagree with this description, Heizou still finds a way to solve crimes and mysteries on his own, even if his methods are unique.

Heizou is definitely one of the most interesting characters in Inazuma, with his carefree attitude allowing him to pursue his goals without worry. He freely explores Inazuma, even with powerful threats in his path.

Previous leaks have indicated that he uses the young male model, which would make sense given this fun-loving attitude. While players still don't know much about how Heizou will look, they won't have to wait much longer for new leaks about him.

Genshin Impact leaks continue to reveal more about the game's upcoming characters, and Shikanoin Heizou definitely looks like an interesting one.

