5 best Raiden Shogun teams for Genshin Impact players (February 2022)

Genshin Impact's powerful 5-star character Raiden Shogun can be the backbone of several of the game's strongest team compositions. As an incredible enabler, Raiden allows fans to create parties that take advantage of her unique abilities to devastate their enemies.

Raiden can allow her team to utilize their Elemental Bursts far quicker than most, providing consistent high damage across the board.

She also deals a ton of damage in her own right, with her incredible Electro attacks hitting for massive amounts against even the strongest foes. Here are five of Raiden Shogun's best teams.

Genshin Impact: Five of the best Raiden Shogun teams

Raiden Shogun remains one of Genshin Impact's best characters, able to provide a ton of Energy Recharge and powerful damage for her teams. Players who utilize her will have the chance to summon her soon, as she will be featured in a rerun in only a few days.

Players will want to give her a try if they need a powerful Electro addition to their teams.

These are the 5 best teams:

5) Electro-charged

While some other characters can enable the Electro-charged reaction more often, Raiden Shogun is still a powerful user of this damage type. When paired with a character like Xingqiu, Raiden can chain lightning between enemies to cause a ton of consistent damage.

Fans will want to use this team if they have another strong electro character like Fischl or Kujou Sara to pair with the Shogun.

4) Overload

Raiden Shogun is a great enabler for the Overload reaction, as her Elemental Skill will proc this effect even from a long distance, allowing characters like Yoimiya or Yanfei to shine.

Overload tends to knock enemies away from the damage source, making it hard to manage with melee characters, but Raiden negates this disadvantage thanks to her homing skill. Players will want to try this comp if they have a ranged Pyro character.

3) Yae Miko and Raiden

This team utilizes the synergy between Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun to deal tons of Electro damage to enemies without lifting a finger. Thanks to Yae Miko's automatic turrets and Raiden's homing Elemental Skill, players can dish out consistent Electro damage to enemies across the map without putting themselves in harm's way.

Fans will want to give this team a try if they have Yae, as it can elevate her damage by a ton.

2) Raiden Superconduct

This team takes advantage of the Superconduct reaction to allow Eula to deal massive damage. This team is incredible but relies on Eula's synergy with Raiden Shogun to deal the most damage.

Players will need a powerful Physical attacker to make the most of this composition. If fans want to try a unique team that doesn't rely on many Elemental combos, this team is a great choice.

1) Raiden National team

This team remains one of the best compositions in Genshin Impact, as players constantly use it to sweep through the Spiral Abyss with ease. It provides insane Energy Recharge, damage, and healing, allowing fans to stay safe while destroying their enemies.

If gamers have the key components of this team, they should make sure to utilize them as soon as possible to make the game far easier.

Genshin Impact's team variety is what makes the game fun for much of its player base, and fans have tons of options when it comes to Raiden Shogun.

