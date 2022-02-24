When is the next banner coming to Genshin Impact 2.5?

Genshin Impact 2.5's next set of banners will feature Sangonomiya Kokomi and the Raiden Shogun. This set of rerun banners will bring both the divine priestess of Watatsumi Island and the powerful Lightning Shogun back to the game.

Kokomi is one of the game's best healing focused characters, with the ability to keep a team alive through the toughest content. Raiden remains one of the game's best choices as she can carry a player through the Spiral Abyss with ease. Fans will definitely want to pick up one of these two powerful characters when these rerun banners arrive.

When can players expect the new Genshin Impact 2.5 banners?

cath misses kokomi @luminenation 11.11 i got kokomi and her signature weapon in my first 10 pull on their rerun banners in patch 2.5 11.11 i got kokomi and her signature weapon in my first 10 pull on their rerun banners in patch 2.5 https://t.co/5kZwO81UFI

Genshin Impact 2.5's next banners will be arriving soon, as Yae Miko's banner will come to an end on March 8, 2022. Yae's banner will be replaced by two concurrent rerun banners, featuring both Sangonomiya Kokomi and Raiden Shogun. These two banners will begin on March 8 and run until March 30, when Genshin Impact 2.6 should be releasing. Fans have around twelve days left to wish for Yae before these new banners arrive.

This will be the first rerun for both Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi, as these two characters have played a large role in the game's most recent update. The Shogun in particular has been a huge focus in the game, as she poses a threat to Inazuma as a whole, and players will have to deal with her as the update progresses. Kokomi, on the other hand, is tied to Watatsumi Island and is responsible for the caretaking of Enkanomiya.

🍨Yae Impact / Ayato Impact 🍨 @UrMagical15 @makeupagiplayer My friend proudly shows off his kokomi and I love it how amazing she is. Kokomi mains never have to see the face of statue of seven again because Kokomi will provide you unlimited healing @makeupagiplayer My friend proudly shows off his kokomi and I love it how amazing she is. Kokomi mains never have to see the face of statue of seven again because Kokomi will provide you unlimited healing https://t.co/0Nd3GjJGy2

Kokomi is an amazing healer and remains one of the game's best choices for hard content, as she can keep nearly any team alive. Her unique healing skills provide players with powerful utility, and as a catalyst user she can apply Hydro easily. This makes Kokomi a staple in teams that focus on Electro-charged reactions, giving her strong viability in the Abyss.

jules @dihairesis eimiko shenanigans in abyss! c0 raiden, lvl 70 talents 4/5/4 miko, no kazuha so i used hakushin ring sucrose instead eimiko shenanigans in abyss! c0 raiden, lvl 70 talents 4/5/4 miko, no kazuha so i used hakushin ring sucrose instead https://t.co/Lx6LBIIPpb

Raiden Shogun remains one of the game's most powerful characters, with her ability to enable teams like the National team, putting her leagues above most other choices. She can dish out tons of damage while providing Energy Recharge for her entire party, making their Elemental Bursts hit harder and faster. Players who need a powerful Electro character will definitely want to pick up Raiden during her rerun.

Genshin Impact 2.5's reruns look to bring back some of the game's most powerful Inazuman characters, and fans won't want to miss out.

