How to get Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact Three Realms Gateway Offering

Genshin Impact's latest event, Three Realms Gateway Offering, provides players with a massive quest to complete and tons of rewards to collect.

Enkanomiya is now covered in a dangerous corrosion, and players can only explore it under the protection of the Bokuso Box. This item gives players the ability to traverse the corrosion, and upgrading it gives them more freedom to explore Enkanomiya.

Upgrading the Bokuso Box is also key to getting amazing rewards from the Three Realms Gateway Offering event, and players won't want to miss out.

Genshin Impact: How to get the Crown of Insight from the Bokuso Box

The Bokuso Box is key to gaining the Crown of Insight from the Three Realms Gateway Offering event.

The Crown of Insight is locked behind the final upgrade for the Bokuso Box, meaning players will need to max out their box to get this reward.

Luckily, leveling up the box isn't too tricky, as players will only need to bring Light Realm Sigils to a Statue of the Vassals. This will allow the Bokuso Box to gain power and bring players closer to the final reward.

Players can turn in 80 Light Realm Sigils at the Statue of the Vassals to level up their Bokuso Box until level six. At this point, it will take 100 Light Realm Sigils to upgrade until players reach level eleven.

Finally, at this stage, it will take 120 Light Realm Sigils to get to level fifteen, where they can unlock the Crown of Insight.

Collecting this many sigils may seem difficult, but it is actually quite simple.

Where to get Light Realm Sigils

Light Realm Sigils can be found throughout Enkanomiya by opening chests and completing challenges. Players will need tons of these sigils to max out their chest. Fortunately, they are plentiful and easy to collect.

Players will have to explore their Enkanomiya thoroughly during the Three Realms Gateway Offering event if they want to get the Crown of Insight.

Players who want the Crown of Insight from this event will want to start exploring Enkanomiya as soon as possible. This will ensure they get enough Sigils to max out their Bokuso Box.

Genshin Impact's latest event has a ton of great rewards to collect, and fans won't want to miss out.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh