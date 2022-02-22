Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato gets buffed, New skill and constellation changes explained

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed the first set of buffs to Ayato during the update's beta. Ayato's kit was recently revealed, and many players have been hoping for some crucial buffs to raise his effectiveness.

Thankfully, he has received a strong buff already, improving his multipliers and even adjusting some of his constellations. While this buff isn't too major, players may be able to look forward to more in the future, as the beta has only just begun.

Here's what's new about Ayato's kit in the latest 2.6 beta update.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato buffs revealed

Kamisato Ayato 💧 @ayatohour



1Hit 86% -> 104.6%

2Hit 91.1 -> 116.5%

3Hit 96.2% -128.4%

Wave Flash .087% -> 1.11%

CD Reduction removed

1Hit 86% -> 104.6%

2Hit 91.1 -> 116.5%

3Hit 96.2% -128.4%

Wave Flash .087% -> 1.11%

CD Reduction removed

Cooldown 20s -> 12s

Ayato's first round of buffs has just been released to the Genshin impact 2.6 beta, improving his damage multipliers and reworking his Elemental Skill. This change has radically altered how Ayato will play, as it brings his cooldown from 20 seconds to 12, giving him a lot more uptime on the field.

However, it removes his ally cooldown reduction passive, meaning fans won't need to swap characters to lower the downtime of his powerful hydro blade.

At level 10, the multipliers of his Elemental Skill damage have all gone up by a significant amount, improving by almost 20% for each hit. This is a surprising jump in damage, and players will definitely feel it when they are slicing their foes as Ayato.

His Wave Flash damage also got a buff, improving its multiplier from 0.87 to 1.11% of Ayato's Max HP. Thanks to these buffs, Ayato will be able to utilize his sword more often and dish out more damage while it is active.

Ayato constellation changes

Ayato Kamisato @Ayato_Mains



NEW: Hitting an enemy that Hp lower than 50% will Increse Ayato elemental skill for 40% damage.



OLD: Hitting an enemy that Hp lower than 50% will Increse Ayato elemental skill for 30% damage.



Ayato C1 Buff:

NEW: Hitting an enemy that Hp lower than 50% will Increse Ayato elemental skill for 40% damage.

OLD: Hitting an enemy that Hp lower than 50% will Increse Ayato elemental skill for 30% damage.

Ayato's constellations have also received some changes, increasing their damage and shifting their orders around.

His constellation one has gotten a small damage buff, increasing the damage Ayato will deal to enemies below 50% health by 40%. This is a serious boost in damage, and can allow Ayato to make quick work out of any low-health foes.

Waffel @WaffelGI [2.6 Beta] C3 and C5 got swapped & C4 got a little buff (10s -> 12s) [2.6 Beta] C3 and C5 got swapped & C4 got a little buff (10s -> 12s)

Ayato's constellation 3 and constellation 5 have had their positions switched, which means players will gain a boost to his Elemental Skill early in their constellation lineup.

His constellation 4 also gained a small duration buff, allowing Ayato to buff his allies for 12 seconds, over the original 10. Players will definitely appreciate these constellation buffs, though they will mostly be reserved for the luckiest or most dedicated Genshin Impact fans.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed the first round of buffs for Ayato, and players can hopefully expect more before he releases later next month.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul