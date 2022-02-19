Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Inazuma festival, featured characters, and major rewards revealed

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed a major event coming to Inazuma known as the Irodori Festival. This festival will feature tons of the game's most popular characters and some surprise arrivals that fans may not have seen coming.

The event will also feature tons of great rewards for players to claim. This will likely be the focus of the 2.6 update, with the event's story bringing Kamisato Ayato to the game. Gamers can find out more about this upcoming event here, along with a look at some of the rewards and featured characters.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Irodori Festival revealed

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



The main event of version 2.6, Irodori Festival features Albedo, Kaedehara Kazuha, Kamisato Ayaka, Kamisato Ayato, Klee, Kujou Sara, Venti, Xingqiu, Yae Miko.



Xingqiu is the character reward for the event.



※ Subject to change.



The Irodori Festival is a massive festival set to take place during the Genshin Impact 2.6 update. This festival will feature characters from all across Teyvat, bringing them together to celebrate in Inazuma.

Not much is known about the festival, but characters like Albedo, Kazuha, Ayato and Ayaka, Klee, Kujou Sara, Venti, Xingqiu, and Yae Miko are all set to make an appearance. Many reside far from Inazuma's shores.

min | KAMISATO AYATO 🌊 @HUTAO1ST



IRODORI FESTIVAL SOUNDS LIKE A SIBLING SHOWDOWN TO ME-



WHO WILL WIN THE BEST BIG BROTHER AWARD // GENSHIN LEAKSIRODORI FESTIVAL SOUNDS LIKE A SIBLING SHOWDOWN TO ME-WHO WILL WIN THE BEST BIG BROTHER AWARD // GENSHIN LEAKS IRODORI FESTIVAL SOUNDS LIKE A SIBLING SHOWDOWN TO ME- WHO WILL WIN THE BEST BIG BROTHER AWARD 😭😭 https://t.co/kbuxBiqxGh

Some of the characters being brought together have other ties to Inazuma, though, like Xingqiu and Yae Miko's publishing partnership. Albedo and Klee are two astonishing appearances, while Venti may be visiting Raiden as fellow Archons. Players will want to experience this event in Genshin Impact as this journey will be exciting and unique.

Irodori Festival rewards

The Irodori Festival will feature the usual rewards from a large event, including Primogems and Crowns of Insight. Unfortunately, it does not seem like players will be receiving a unique weapon, though there is still another great reward from this event.

Fans will be able to acquire a free copy of Xingqiu, likely from completing several of the event's side missions and accumulating enough currency. As Xingqiu is an amazing addition to any team composition, players will want to make sure they grab him from the Irodori Festival.

