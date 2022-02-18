Genshin Impact 2.6 Spiral Abyss enemy lineup and Ley line disorder leaked

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed the upcoming lineup for the game's new Spiral Abyss. The Spiral Abyss is a powerful gauntlet that challenges players with the game's strongest enemies in a race against time. Fans will need to take down the foes as fast as they can while managing to stay alive against a legion of dangerous foes.

By knowing the enemy lineup early, gamers can prepare for the battle and craft strategies in advance. This can help guarantee that they can get the Primogems from completing the Spiral Abyss in update 2.6.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Spiral Abyss lineup and more

[2.6 Beta]



Spiral Abyss Line-ups and Ley Line Disorders



Floor 11 is shown here - Check the replies for Floor 12



STC with future beta updates

The lineup for the Genshin Impact 2.6 Spiral Abyss doesn't look too complicated, and players will be relieved to see some of the game's easier enemies making a return for this run of the Abyss. Still, they should be wary of the game's powerful foes, as the Abyss is never as easy as it seems. Here's the lineup of enemies that they'll have to face:

Floor 11: Chamber 1 First Half:

Blazing Axe Mitachurl

Crackling Axe Mitachurl

Hydro Samachurl

Anemo Samachurl

Hilichurl Fighters and Berserkers

Pyro and Cryo Hilichurl Shooters

Pyro and Cryo Hilichurl Grenadiers

Floor 11: Chamber 1 Second Half:

Treasure Hoarders: Crusher

Treasure Hoarders: Pugilist

Treasure Hoarders: Gravediggers

Treasure Hoarders: Seaman

Treasure Hoarders: Marksman

Treasure Hoarders: Pyro, Hydro, Electro, and Cryo Potioneers

Floor 11: Chamber 2 First Half:

Pyro Abyss Mage

Large Pyro Slime

Large Electro Slime

Mutant Electro Slime

Fatui Skirmisher: Pyroslinger Bracer

Fatui Skirmisher: Cryogunner Legionnaire

Floor 11: Chamber 2 Second Half:

Fatui Skirmisher: Electrohammer Vanguard

Fatui Skirmisher: Hydrogunner Legionnaire

Hydro Abyss Mage

Large Hydro Slime

Large Electro Slime

Mutant Electro Slime

Floor 11: Chamber 3 First Half

Fatui Pyro Agent

Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp

Floor 11: Chamber 3 Second Half:

Mirror Maiden

Fatui Electro Cicin Mage

Rockfond Rifthound Whelp

Floor 12: Chamber 1 First Half:

Kairagi: Dancing Thunder

Kairagi: Fiery Might

Nobushi: Jintouban

Nobushi: Hitsukeban

Nobushi: Kikouban

Treasure Hoarders: Pyro, Hydro, Electro, Cryo Potioneer

Floor 12: Chamber 1 Second Half:

Ruin Guard

Floor 12: Chamber 2 First Half

Cryo Whopperflower

Pyro Whopperflower

Floor 12: Chamber 2 Second Half:

Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames

Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning

Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents

Floor 12: Chamber 3 First Half:

Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames

Floor 12: Chamber 3 Second Half:

Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents

Spiral Abyss Leyline Disorders

(Source:



(Source:



This strongly suggests either Venti and/or Kazuha will be receiving a rerun in 2.6.

The floor 11 Leyline Disorder in Genshin Impact 2.6 looks to point towards a rerun for either Kazuha or Venti, as it provides a 75% Anemo Damage bonus.

Players who have been waiting for these characters to make a return will want to save up some Primogems just in case, as the game's Leyline Disorders usually represent the characters featured on the banners.

2.6 Spiral Abyss phase 1: Normal Attack hits afflict the enemy with a debuff that expires after 10s, dealing True DMG at the time of expiry. Normal Attack hits on an enemy affected by the debuff further increases the damage from the debuff's removal. Such increase stacks 9 times.

During this update, phase one of the Abyss will cause players to afflict enemies with a debuff that deals damage after ten seconds have passed. This damage can be stacked by repeatedly Normal Attacking enemies, up to nine stacks in total.

2.6 Spiral Abyss phase 2: After a character's Normal Attacks hit opponents, the DMG dealt by this character's Normal Attacks will increase by 12% for 5s. This effect can stack up to 5 times. Each stack is calculated independently. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s.

Phase two will feature a stacking buff that will increase a character's Normal Attack damage whenever they strike an enemy with a Normal Attack. This buff will increase their damage by 12% for 5 seconds and stack up to five times.

2.6 Spiral Abyss phase 3: Normal Attack damage reduces Physical/Elemental RES of the enemy by 6% for 6s, matching the type of damage dealt. This effect can stack up to 7 times. RES decreases of different types can co-exist with independent timers and stack counts.

The final phase of the Abyss during Genshin Impact 2.6 will feature a stacking debuff on enemies that will shred their Physical/Elemental Resistance for six seconds whenever a Normal Attack strikes them. This debuff will match the damage type dealt to the enemy and will stack up to seven times.

Genshin Impact 2.6's Spiral Abyss looks to be a great one for Normal Attack-focused characters. Players will need to prepare for tough battles, but the right teams can easily sweep through this Abyss.

