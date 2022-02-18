Genshin Impact 2.6 Spiral Abyss enemy lineup and Ley line disorder leaked

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed the upcoming lineup for the game's new Spiral Abyss. The Spiral Abyss is a powerful gauntlet that challenges players with the game's strongest enemies in a race against time. Fans will need to take down the foes as fast as they can while managing to stay alive against a legion of dangerous foes.
By knowing the enemy lineup early, gamers can prepare for the battle and craft strategies in advance. This can help guarantee that they can get the Primogems from completing the Spiral Abyss in update 2.6.
Genshin Impact 2.6: Spiral Abyss lineup and more
The lineup for the Genshin Impact 2.6 Spiral Abyss doesn't look too complicated, and players will be relieved to see some of the game's easier enemies making a return for this run of the Abyss. Still, they should be wary of the game's powerful foes, as the Abyss is never as easy as it seems. Here's the lineup of enemies that they'll have to face:
Floor 11: Chamber 1 First Half:
- Blazing Axe Mitachurl
- Crackling Axe Mitachurl
- Hydro Samachurl
- Anemo Samachurl
- Hilichurl Fighters and Berserkers
- Pyro and Cryo Hilichurl Shooters
- Pyro and Cryo Hilichurl Grenadiers
Floor 11: Chamber 1 Second Half:
- Treasure Hoarders: Crusher
- Treasure Hoarders: Pugilist
- Treasure Hoarders: Gravediggers
- Treasure Hoarders: Seaman
- Treasure Hoarders: Marksman
- Treasure Hoarders: Pyro, Hydro, Electro, and Cryo Potioneers
Floor 11: Chamber 2 First Half:
- Pyro Abyss Mage
- Large Pyro Slime
- Large Electro Slime
- Mutant Electro Slime
- Fatui Skirmisher: Pyroslinger Bracer
- Fatui Skirmisher: Cryogunner Legionnaire
Floor 11: Chamber 2 Second Half:
- Fatui Skirmisher: Electrohammer Vanguard
- Fatui Skirmisher: Hydrogunner Legionnaire
- Hydro Abyss Mage
- Large Hydro Slime
- Large Electro Slime
- Mutant Electro Slime
Floor 11: Chamber 3 First Half
- Fatui Pyro Agent
- Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp
Floor 11: Chamber 3 Second Half:
- Mirror Maiden
- Fatui Electro Cicin Mage
- Rockfond Rifthound Whelp
Floor 12: Chamber 1 First Half:
- Kairagi: Dancing Thunder
- Kairagi: Fiery Might
- Nobushi: Jintouban
- Nobushi: Hitsukeban
- Nobushi: Kikouban
- Treasure Hoarders: Pyro, Hydro, Electro, Cryo Potioneer
Floor 12: Chamber 1 Second Half:
- Ruin Guard
Floor 12: Chamber 2 First Half
- Cryo Whopperflower
- Pyro Whopperflower
Floor 12: Chamber 2 Second Half:
- Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames
- Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning
- Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents
Floor 12: Chamber 3 First Half:
- Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames
Floor 12: Chamber 3 Second Half:
- Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents
Spiral Abyss Leyline Disorders
The floor 11 Leyline Disorder in Genshin Impact 2.6 looks to point towards a rerun for either Kazuha or Venti, as it provides a 75% Anemo Damage bonus.
Players who have been waiting for these characters to make a return will want to save up some Primogems just in case, as the game's Leyline Disorders usually represent the characters featured on the banners.
During this update, phase one of the Abyss will cause players to afflict enemies with a debuff that deals damage after ten seconds have passed. This damage can be stacked by repeatedly Normal Attacking enemies, up to nine stacks in total.
Phase two will feature a stacking buff that will increase a character's Normal Attack damage whenever they strike an enemy with a Normal Attack. This buff will increase their damage by 12% for 5 seconds and stack up to five times.
The final phase of the Abyss during Genshin Impact 2.6 will feature a stacking debuff on enemies that will shred their Physical/Elemental Resistance for six seconds whenever a Normal Attack strikes them. This debuff will match the damage type dealt to the enemy and will stack up to seven times.
Genshin Impact 2.6's Spiral Abyss looks to be a great one for Normal Attack-focused characters. Players will need to prepare for tough battles, but the right teams can easily sweep through this Abyss.