Erebos' Secret Genshin Impact quest guide

Genshin Impact has a ton of massive quests that can take players across the world, and Erebos' Secret quest is one of those long journeys.

This quest will take players to several areas of Enkanomiya as they complete tasks for several of the area's NPCs. This quest may take some time as one must complete several subquests to finish the task.

This quest has tons of treasure to collect and enemies to take down, so players will want to prepare before they begin. Here's how to complete the Erebos' Secret quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Erebos' Secret guide

The Erebos' Secret questline will begin after players hand over the Bloodbranch Coral to Tsuyuko. As they explore Enkanomiya, they will meet an NPC named Eboshi located in The Serpent's Heart.

She will provide them with the starting quest for Erebos' Secret questline, known as The Three Great Martial Trials. Here's where to find her

1) The Three Great Martial Trials

Eboshi can be located east of the northwest waypoint in The Serpent's Heart during Evernight. Speaking to the shade will reveal three new areas for players to explore in Enkanomiya and provide them with three new challenges to undertake.

The areas revealed are Yachimatahiko's Locus, Yachimatahime's Locus, and Kunado's Locus, each with a trial to complete.

Players are free to take on these trials in whichever order they choose and then return to Eboshi when they are complete.

2) Yachimatahiko's Trial

Yachimatahiko's Trial will take players to The Emanant Skylight, where they will need to complete some tasks during Evernight. Once they arrive, they can investigate a mysterious pool of water to be transported to a strange new location that has been sealed off.

Uda, a new NPC found in Yachimatahiko's Locus, will then task players with releasing the Flames of the High Gate. These flames will require a few puzzles to be completed, and fans can consult the video above for solutions.

3) Yachimatahime's Trial

As with the previous trial, players will need to travel to The Emanant Skylight to be transported to Yachimatahime's Locus. Fans will want to go during Evernight, giving them the option to interact with another pool of water that will transport them to the new location.

Once there, they will need to speak to Eki, another NPC who will task them with releasing more Flames of the High Gate. As before, players can consult this video for puzzle solutions.

4) Kunado's Trial

One last time, players will need to head to The Emanant Skylight and interact with another pool of water during Evernight. This will transport them to Kunado's Locus, the site of the final trial. However, unlike previous trials, releasing the Flames of the High Gate will be a lot more dangerous.

Several enemies will spawn to try to stop players from progressing, and fans will want to have a powerful team ready to take them on.

This battle will conclude with an Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents, so bringing a powerful Cryo character is recommended. Fans can view the video above for more tips.

5) Return to Eboshi

Once all of the trials are complete, Genshin Impact players will need to return to Eboshi to complete the quest. They will gain 40 Primogems along with several achievements for each completed trial.

This quest also unlocks several new areas in Enkanomiya to explore, so it's worth completing.

Genshin Impact's massive sidequests could take a while to finish, but fans won't want to miss out on them.

